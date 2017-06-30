Heat Exchanger Market Worth 20.65 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Heat Exchangers Market by Type (Shell & Tube, Plate & Frame, Air Cooled), Application (Chemical, Petrochemical and Oil & Gas, HVACR, Food & Beverage, Power Generation, Paper & pulp), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market size of heat exchanger is estimated to grow from USD 13.89 Billion in 2017 to USD 20.65 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2017 to 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 73 market data tables and 37 figures spread through 160 pages and in-depth TOC on"Heat Exchangers Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/heat-exchanger-market-750.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The market is driven by the rising HVACR deployments, increasing power generation capacities, and rise in technological advances in heat exchangers. Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa are estimated to witness strong growth in the next five years. The demand across these regions is reinforced by the emerging markets, namely, China, India, and Saudi Arabia.

Chemical the largest application market for heat exchangers

The chemical segment dominated the Heat Exchanger Market having accounted for the largest share in 2016. Heat exchangers have been successfully employed for years in the chemical industry for applications such as the heating and cooling of base, intermediate, and final products. With growing demand for chemicals in the emerging economies, the market for heat exchangers is further expected to rise during the forecast period.

Request for Sample PDF of Report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=750

Shell & Tube The largest type market for heat exchangers

Shell & tube heat exchangers are the most common types of heat exchangers used globally. They are extensively used as power condensers, preheaters, oil coolers, and steam generators. They offer a relatively large ratio of heat transfer area to volume, weight, and other additional advantages making them the most commonly used heat exchanger across all industries. Increased government investments on commercial building & construction projects are driving the demand for HVACR equipment which in turn drives the demand for shell & tube heat exchangers, globally.

Europe is the largest market for heat exchangers

Europe has been a leader for heat exchangers with respect to demand as well as production capacity. This region has the presence of most of the global leaders in heat exchanger manufacturing. It has a relatively slow growth rate as a result of its dominant market size and slow economic activity as compared to the other regions. The demand in this region is boosted mainly due to the increased replacement demand for the heat exchangers.

Make an Inquiry @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=750

Most active market players in the heat exchangers market

Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), Danfoss A/S (Denmark), Kelvion Holdings Gmbh (Germany), SPX Corporation (US), Xylem Inc. (US), API Heat Transfer Inc. (US), Gunter AG & Co. KG (Germany), Hamon & Cie International SA (Belgium), Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Limited (India), Hisaka Works Limited (Japan), HRS Heat Exchangers (India), Modine Manufacturing Company (US), Sierra S.p.A (Italy), Sondex Holdings A/S (Denmark), and SWEP International AB (Denmark) are the other most active players in the Heat Exchanger Market.

Browse Related Reports:

Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market by Application (Chemicals, Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas, HVACR, Food & Beverages, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation) and Region - Global Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/shell-tube-heat-exchangers-market-92257371.html

Plate & Frame Heat Exchangers Market by Type (Brazed, Gasketed, Welded), by Application (Chemical, Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, HVACR, Food & Beverage, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation), and Region - Trends & Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/plate-frame-heat-exchangers-market-259151406.html

Subscribe Reports from Chemicals & Materials Domain http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets