CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/30/17 -- Zedcor Energy Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: ZDC) is pleased to announce effective the opening of the TSX Venture Exchange today, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol ZDC. The common shares of Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp. will be delisted.

This trading symbol change is in conjunction with the previously announced name change wherewith the branding of the parent company, Zedcor Energy Inc., was aligned with its operating subsidiary Zedcor Energy Services Corp. The change in trading symbol is the final step in management's recent restructuring efforts to have a parent and single subsidiary company providing wellsite accommodation and equipment rental services into the energy industry under a single name and brand.

About Zedcor Energy Inc.

Zedcor Energy Inc. is a Canadian public corporation and parent company to Zedcor Energy Services Corp. ("Zedcor"). Zedcor is engaged in the rental of surface equipment and accommodations to the Western Canadian Oil and Gas Industry. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZDC".

