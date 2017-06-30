sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,335 Euro		-0,015
-0,64 %
WKN: A0ESUB ISIN: NO0010199052 Ticker-Symbol: T3L 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXTGENTEL HOLDING ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEXTGENTEL HOLDING ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
30.06.2017 | 13:42
(6 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

NextGenTel Holding ASA - Minutes From E.O. General Meeting

OSLO, Norway, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

See attachment for minutes from the extraordinary general meeting in NextGenTel Holding ASA held on 30 June 2017.

Contact:

IR contact
Tom Noettveit
Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
tom.nottveit@nextgentel.com
(+47)4153-9714

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/nextgentel-holding-asa/r/minutes-from-e-o--general-meeting,c2300311

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Public/1081/2300311/a1ef3219929ec2ad.pdf

NextGenTel Holding - minutes from e o GM 30 June 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire