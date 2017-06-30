

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's retail sales increased at the fastest pace in six months in May, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Friday.



Retail sales climbed a calendar-adjusted 3.8 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 2.9 percent rise in April. The measure has been rising since June 2011.



Moreover, the latest rate of increase was the the sharpest since November last year, when production had grown 5.1 percent.



Turnover of retail trade in non-food products grew 4.8 percent annually in May and those of food products went up by 2.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales increased 1.0 percent from April, when it rose by 1.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX