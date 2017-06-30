Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced that Maïlys Ferrère has been elected to its board of directors. Ferrère currently leads Bpifrance Large Venture, a €1 billion late-stage venture capital investor in French companies for the purpose of growing them into global leaders.

"We are pleased to have Maïlys join our board," said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "Her wealth of experience in the tech industry and in growth management will be a great support to Sequans."

Bpifrance Large Venture has invested in over 30 companies in the tech, biotech and greentech spaces. Before joining Large Venture in 2013, Ferrère was an investment director at the Fonds Stratégique d'Investissement. Ferrère is also a board member of other companies including DBV Technologies. She is a graduate of Sciences Po (IEP Paris).

"Sequans has established itself as a leader in LTE for the IoT by introducing key technology to the market with great success," said Ferrère. "I'm pleased to join Sequans' board, especially at this exciting juncture as the company's Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT technology is beginning to deploy and gaining momentum rapidly."

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE™, optimized for broadband devices, including CPE, mobile and portable routers, and high-performance IoT devices, and StreamliteLTE™, optimized for lower data rate and narrowband IoT devices. Sequans is based in Paris, France, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com; www.facebook.com/sequans; www.twitter.com/sequans.

