Nasdaq Riga decided on June 30, 2017 to list ABLV Bank, AS bonds on Baltic Bond list as of July 4, 2017.



Additional information:



Issuer's full name ABLV Bank, AS -------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name ABLV -------------------------------------------- First Bond issue series ABLV FXD USD 030719 --------------------------------------------- Securities ISIN code LV0000802270 -------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 03.07.2019 -------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one security 1 000 USD -------------------------------------------- Number of listed securities 75 000 -------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name* ABLV007519C -------------------------------------------- First Bond issue series ABLV FXD EUR 030719 --------------------------------------------- Securities ISIN code LV0000802288 -------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 03.07.2019 -------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one security 1 000 EUR -------------------------------------------- Number of listed securities 20 000 -------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name* ABLV022519D --------------------------------------------



* fixed income automatch market segment (RSE Bonds Automatch)



Base Prospectus of the Seventh Bond Offer Program and Final Terms are available here.



