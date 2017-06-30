Klövern AB (publ): Klövern AB: Klövern signs a contract regarding the hotel project in Kista

Klövern has signed a contract with the construction company Wästbygg regarding the hotel project in Kista which has previously been communicated in a press release on 8 March 2016. The order value amounts to SEK 157 million.

