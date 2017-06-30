LINCOLNSHIRE, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/30/17 -- On May 1, 2017, Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) ("Camping World"), the nation's largest network of RV-centric retail locations and only provider of a comprehensive portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for the outdoor enthusiast, announced the planned acquisition of certain assets of Gander Mountain Company ("Gander Mountain") and its Overton's, Inc. ("Overton's") boating business, following Camping World's successful bid for certain assets of Gander Mountain and Overton's in a bankruptcy auction on April 27, 2017 and April 28, 2017. On May 4, 2017, the transaction was approved by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Minnesota (the "Bankruptcy Court").

On May 5, 2017, CWI, Inc., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Camping World, entered into an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with Gander Mountain. As part of the Agreement, Camping World obtained the right to designate any real estate leases for assignment to Camping World or other third parties. Following Camping World's successful bid in the bankruptcy process, Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Camping World Holdings, stated his intention of operating stores with a clear path to profitability and Camping World's then current goal to operate seventy or more locations subject to, among other things, the ability to negotiate acceptable lease terms with landlords.

Lemonis stated, "Our original goal was to initially open seventy or more stores, and while our initial list is now less than seventy, we are not willing to open stores which we do not believe have a clear path to profitability." Assuming details can be worked out with landlords and final acceptable leases agreed to, the following locations are expected to reopen under the new Gander Outdoors and Overton's brand, with a fresh offering of Gander Outdoors, Overton's and Camping World products and services:

1 Lake Mary, FL 2 Ocala, FL 3 Valdosta, GA 4 Newnan, GA 5 Davenport, IA 6 O' Fallon, IL 7 Indianapolis (Castleton), IN 8 Ft Wayne, IN 9 Paducah, KY 10 Flint, MI 11 Traverse City, MI 12 Kalamazoo, MI 13 Saginaw, MI 14 Utica, MI 15 Marquette, MI 16 Port Huron, MI 17 Grand Rapids, MI 18 Hermantown (Duluth), MN 19 Forest Lake, MN 20 Lakeville, MN 21 Baxter, MN 22 Bemidji, MN 23 Hattiesburg, MS 24 Chesterfield, MO 25 Fenton, MO 26 Winston-Salem, NC 27 Fayetteville, NC 28 Greensboro, NC 29 Mooresville, NC 30 Cicero (Syracuse), NY 31 Watertown, NY 32 Kingston, NY 33 Tonawanda, NY 34 Plattsburg, NY 35 Canton, OH 36 Niles, OH 37 Williamsport, PA 38 Greensburg, PA 39 York, PA 40 Chambersburg, PA 41 N. Charleston, SC 42 Jackson, TN 43 Spring, TX 44 Tyler, TX 45 Amarillo, TX 46 Ft Worth, TX 47 Lewisville, TX 48 Roanoke, VA 49 Fredericksburg, VA 50 Waukesha, WI 51 Rothschild (Wausau), WI 52 Onalaska, WI 53 Kenosha, WI 54 DeForest (Madison), WI 55 Baraboo, WI 56 Sheboygan, WI 57 Janesville, WI

Lemonis added, "In addition to the locations identified above, we are currently pursuing other locations for expansion and expect to announce additional locations and markets in the near term with all of our Gander Outdoors, Overton's and Camping World offerings."

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWH) is the only provider of a comprehensive portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle ("RV") enthusiasts. Through its two iconic brands, Camping World and Good Sam, the company offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance along with more than 10,000 products and services through its retail locations and membership clubs. Good Sam branded offerings provide the industry's broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources while the Camping World brand operates the largest national network of RV-centric retail locations in the United States through over 130 retail locations in 36 states and an e-commerce platform. With both brands founded in 1966, product and service offerings are based on 50 years of experience and customer feedback from RV enthusiasts.

About Overton's

Launched in 1976 in Greenville, North Carolina, Overton's is America's Marine and Watersports Superstore offering over 50,000 products and accessories from the best suppliers in the industry. Overton's customers can shop online anytime at Overtons.com or at retail stores in Greenville and Raleigh, North Carolina. With a name widely recognized and respected in the industry, Overton's is planning several more locations and is looking to expand its wide selection of marine and watersports products online to better serve its customers.

About Gander Outdoors

Gander Outdoors is the nation's largest outdoor retail network. We are a fully integrated Omni-Channel retailer dedicated to servicing the hunting, camping, fishing, shooting sports, and outdoor products markets. As 'America's Firearms Supercenter,' we are a market leader in the shooting sports category with an extensive offering of firearms, ammunition, and accessories.

