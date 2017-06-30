

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's industrial production increased in May after falling in the previous two months, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



Industrial production rose a working-day-adjusted 3.3 percent year-over-year in May, reversing a 0.6 percent fall in April.



Manufacturing production expanded 4.9 percent annually in May, while mining and quarrying output dropped by 0.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded 2.4 percent from April, when it declined by 1.9 percent.



