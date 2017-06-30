Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: This Insurance Company has Increased Dividend for the Past 21 Years; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on July 03, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a closer look at Erie Indemnity Co. (NASDAQ: ERIE) as the Company's stock will begin trading ex-dividend on July 03, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock one day prior (excluding weekend) to the ex-dividend date that is by latest end of the trading session on June 30, 2017. Are you looking for research on dividend stocks, if so register with us now for your free membership at: http://protraderdaily.com/register/.

Dividend Declared

As per the Company's data on April 25, 2017, Erie Indemnity announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of Class A of $0.7825 and Class B of $117.375 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend is payable on July 20, 2017, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 06, 2017.

Erie Indemnity's indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.48% compared to the average dividend yield for the financial sector of 3.18%. The Company has increased its dividend consecutively for the past 21 years.

Dividend Insights

Erie Indemnity has a dividend payout ratio of 76.7% which reflects that the Company distributes approximately $0.77 for every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much money a Company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Erie Indemnity is expected to report earnings of $4.24 in the coming year, which again comfortably covers the Company's annualized dividend of $3.13.

As on March 31, 2017, Erie Indemnity had cash and cash equivalents worth $110.42 million and its current assets totaling $625.72 million, while current liabilities were $665 million. Having a liquidity pool allows the Company to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and pay its dividend without interruption.

About the Company

Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 10th largest homeowners insurer and 12th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 15th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. The Group has more than 5 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 Company.

Recent Development for Erie Insurance

On May 04, 2017, Erie Insurance announced the appointment of Cody Cook as senior vice president, Personal Products. Cook started with ERIE in 2003 in the Actuarial Division, where he spent seven years before being promoted to supervisor of the Pricing and Modeling Section in 2009. For the past seven years, he has served as the private passenger auto vice president and product manager.

Under Cook's leadership, Erie Insurance has evolved its auto insurance product offerings to meet changing customer needs including helping to develop ERIE Rate Lock®, a feature that protects insurance rates from going up even after a claim until the customer removes a vehicle or adds or removes a driver from the policy, or changes addresses.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Thursday, June 29, 2017, Erie Indemnity's stock fell 1.27%, ending the trading session at $124.86. A total volume of 26.75 thousand shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price surged 2.87% in the last three months, 10.91% in the past six months, and 27.66% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock rallied 11.04% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 30.81 and has a dividend yield of 2.51%. The stock currently has a market cap of $6.57 billion.

