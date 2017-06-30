LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/30/17 -- Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSX VENTURE: HI) (the "Company") announces that Copper Range Company ("CRC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Quantum Minerals Ltd., and the Company have agreed to extend the period to complete the acquisition of the White Pine project to September 30, 2017. The final closing of the acquisition is subject to releasing CRC from certain environmental obligations associated with the remediation and closure plan of the historical White Pine mine site in a manner that is acceptable to all parties involved, including applicable governmental authorities, and replacing the related environmental bond posted by CRC.

About Highland

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. More information about the Company is available on the Company's website at www.highlandcopper.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, being unable to meet the final closing conditions of the acquisition of the White Pine Project on terms acceptable to the Company, CRC and the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality for the transfer of environmental obligations, All forward looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof.

