

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures continue to rally Friday and are poised for the best week in more than a month amid evidence of OPEC's determination to re-balance the global oil market.



The cartel is in a tug of war with the U.S. and Canada vis a vis oil production. OPEC has instituted supply quotas for most of its members, while non-OPEC output has soared and shows no sign of abating.



In fact, Goldman Sachs sees a three-month average of $47.50 per barrel for WTI crude, down from a previous estimate of $55.00 a barrel. Analysts expect prices will be 'cyclically bullish within a structurally bearish framework.'



'The steady increase in the U.S. rig count and the six month drilling to production lag now imply that U.S. production will be growing strongly by the end of the OPEC deal,' they wrote.



Crude oil is poised for its worst quarter since 2015, having dropped about 11 percent since March. Prices touched their lowest in 10 months last week.



But traders are now betting that June's swoon was overdone.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up 30 cents at $45.23, set for a seventh straight gain.



Baker Hughest releases its U.S. rig count data this afternoon. Drillers have added rigs 22 weeks in a row, the longest streak ever.



