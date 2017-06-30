

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) published its annual report on sustainability, providing the first update on the company's global progress toward its Sustainability 2022 goals.



Introduced last year, Sustainability 2022 is the company's framework to address social and environmental challenges, with programs designed to create social, environmental and business value. In its first year, Kimberly-Clark noted that it surpassed three of its five sustainability targets, and is on track to meet or exceed all of its goals by 2022.



The company said that working with its customers, programs including 'Toilets Change Lives', 'No Baby Unhugged' and 'The Period Project' worked to improve the well-being of more than two million people in need in 2016 through social and community investments that increased access to sanitation, helped children thrive and empowered women and girls.



In addition, Kimberly-Clark sourced 89 percent of the fiber used in its tissue products from environmentally-preferred sources. The company diverted 95 percent of manufacturing waste from landfills in 2016, and diverted more than 5,000 metric tons of post-consumer waste through partnership programs around the world.



Further, the company said it achieved an absolute reduction in greenhouse gas or GHG emissions of 16.8 percent over a 2005 baseline, which includes direct and indirect energy sources.



The company also introduced new imperatives for occupational safety in 2016, reinforcing its environmental compliance capabilities and completed a total of 205 social compliance audits of customer, supplier and Kimberly-Clark workplaces.



