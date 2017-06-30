NASHVILLE, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 06/30/17 -- LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC PINK: LIGA) (also known as the "Leader in Green Assets" or "LIGA") announced today that effective immediately the Board of Directors of LIG Assets, Inc., authorized the termination of Ken Wiedrich as the Company's Chief Executive Officer and terminated all Weidrich's duties and association with LIG Assets, Inc. In addition, the Board of Directors announced the dissolution of the current Advisory Board with a new Advisory Board to be populated by members with experience and background that is consistent with LIGA's corporate mission.

LIGA will also be creating the position of Chief Financial Officer on the Board of Directors as it moves toward becoming a fully reporting Company. The search for a CEO and CFO will begin immediately with a goal of filling the positions within six weeks. The primary qualifications for the CEO position will be experience and leadership in business with quantifiable success in managing rapidly growing business entities. The CFO position will require background in accounting and regulatory compliance. Both positions will require an unfettered record of integrity.

Chairman of the Board Aric Simons states, "The hiring of a new CEO is an important step in the evolution and transformation of LIGA into a leader in the sustainability industry. Proven business leadership is critical as we are poised to enter into a period of rapid growth. In addition, the hiring of an experienced CFO as we move toward full reporting will ensure that LIGA operates with complete transparency and integrity. Our shareholders, investors and strategic partners will always be able to look at LIGA as a company that conducts itself in a manner that upholds the highest business standards and principles. We have positioned LIGA to enter into the next phase of development that will be supported by an experienced, effective and strong foundation that will be the basis of our sustainable rise into our namesake: Leader in Green Assets."

"On behalf of the Board and Management of LIGA, I would like to wish all of our valued shareholders, investors, strategic partners and followers a happy Independence Day for this great and beautiful Nation." - Aric Simons

About LIG Assets, Inc.:

LIG Assets, Inc. in association with Robert Plarr is the emerging "Leader in Green Assets" -- focused on exclusive green, renewable energy and sustainable homes, living systems, technologies and components to be utilized in the residential and commercial real estate acquisition and development projects currently under way and now individual product sales, as well as rapid expansion into other sectors via acquisitions, mergers and joint venture partnerships. LIG Assets, Inc. trades on the pink sheets under the ticker symbol "LIGA". For additional information about LIG Assets, Inc., Robert Plarr, and/or more information about and how to purchase Plarr's exclusive homes, structures, products and technologies or to subscribe online to LIGA's free Shareholder Newsletter for regular updates and alerts regarding important Company developments, please visit the Company's website at www.LeaderInGreenAssets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks are detailed in the Company's respective filings at www.otcmarkets.com.

