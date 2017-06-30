LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/30/17 -- As WorldFlix, Inc. (OTC: WRFX), finalizes patent filing for its subsidiary Paranotek, and readies the launch of its Swantry app, containing the Parano encryption technology, the company also readies the $15M Reg A+ round with Blackbridge, utilizing Blackbridge's own funding in addition to public funding, with a new crowdfunding portal developed by Blackbridge.

WorldFlix has instructed legal counsel, William Eilers, to file with Reg A+ as soon as possible with a 30-day window possibility. Mr. Eilers has successfully filed and had approved many Reg A+ for other companies previously with an average approval time of 30 to 45 days.

So, why a Reg A+ offering for WorldFlix? WorldFlix has the unique position of being a hybrid public company but non-SEC reporting. This allows WorldFlix to file the Reg A+ (unavailable to SEC reporting companies) and open their shares up, like an IPO, to the general public. With $7.5M committed from Blackbridge, it is easy to believe that WorldFlix will raise significant capital to fund the planned growth of their innovative, groundbreaking technology and apps over the coming year.

"Reg A+ is about creating jobs and new opportunities. And it's about giving regular folks access to investments that only a handful of VC and private equity bigwig investors have enjoyed up until now," as explained by Reg A advisor, Steve Sadler, CEO of Allegiancy. The Regulation A+ offering allows the Joe Public, small investor, to finally buy shares in an IPO-type offering normally sold out and controlled by the big investment banks.

"We are truly pleased to be able to open up our stock to the general public within our current OTC Markets home," said Brad Listermann, CEO of WorldFlix.

About Blackbridge: Blackbridge Capital, LLC, based in New York, is a leading alternative investment fund focused on high-growth investments in small to mid-cap companies. Founded with a vision to forge long lasting relationships, the firm is focused on understanding what their portfolio companies need to accelerate growth, and how investment capital can propel them. For more information, visit www.bbridgecapital.com or https://www.facebook.com/blackbridgecapital

About WorldFlix, Inc.: WorldFlix, Inc. (OTC: WRFX) operates in a variety of niche businesses in the technology and entertainment sphere. WorldFlix divisions include AppFarm, a platform for acquiring, developing, and growing niche apps for mobile and tablet devices; Drobbits, an interactive platform that allows users to create, play and monetize their own video games; Paranotek, a Finnish technology and design company that incorporates its military-grade, proprietary security and privacy features when developing software and apps; Swantry, designed to allow parents to ensure their child is safe on their mobile device; and WorldFlix Entertainment Management, a television and movie development and management business. For more information on WorldFlix, Inc., please visit www.worldflix.co.

About Paranotek: Paranotek is a partnership between WorldFlix, Inc., and Finnish-based technology and encryption experts. Lauri Tunnela, CTO, and Johannes Maliranta, CCO, have a combined 20 years of diverse and complimentary information technology experience. Tunnela's thesis on information security vulnerabilities has been featured in major Finnish technology magazines. Paranotek's products range from data storage, sharing and instant messaging services to various software suites, all based on our disruptive security technology. While other popular apps, software and services collect your data, Paranotek's unique security technology never collects user data, thus providing an extra layer of enhanced privacy for our users. For more information on Paranotek, please visit www.paranotek.com.

For more information, please visit: www.worldflix.co, www.paranotek.com, www.swantry.com.