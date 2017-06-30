Panda Green Energy - formerly known as United Photovoltaics - connected a 50 MW solar array to the grid this week in northwestern China.The project - which is shaped like a panda bear when viewed from above - is the first such installation the company has completed under its collaborative agreement with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). China Merchants New Energy Group (CMNE) - Panda Green Energy's largest shareholder - signed an agreement with the UNDP last September to build panda-shaped PV projects, as part of efforts to raise awareness about sustainable development among young people in China.Last February, Datong Panda PV - an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Panda Green Energy - revealed that it had recruited Sichuan Zhonghaichuanglian Electricity ...

