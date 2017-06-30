Global Carbonated Ready-to-Drink Tea Market 2017-2021 - Strategic Roadmap for Manufacturers

DUBLIN, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Carbonated Ready-to-Drink Tea Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global carbonated ready-to-drink tea market to grow at a CAGR of 9.24% during the period 2017-2021.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global carbonated ready-to-drink tea market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of carbonated RTD tea / sparkling tea through various retail outlets, which include but not limited to hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, independent retailers, discount stores, warehouse clubs, and others. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is positioning of carbonated RTD tea as recreational drink. The positioning of carbonated RTD tea as a recreational drink has helped in attracting young consumers, especially millennials, to these products. These consumers have replaced their preference of carbonated soft drinks with carbonated RTD tea. To capitalize on this, companies have come out with bold and refreshing flavors of carbonated RTD tea.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is obesity. Drinking carbonated soft drinks regularly can directly affect the overall body weight of consumers. For instance, consuming a single soft drink can (330 milliliters) can add more than 1 pound in weight every month. Due to obesity, the risk of cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and other social and psychological problems increases.



Key vendors



Sunny Delight Beverages Co. (SDBC)

Talking Rain

TeaZazz

Unilever

Other prominent vendors



Bhakti

SOTEA

SOUND

The J.M. Smucker Company

The Verto Company LLC



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Marketing mix and regional product lifecycle for global carbonated RTD tea market



Part 06: Market landscape



Part 07: Market segmentation by packaging form



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Market segmentation by distribution channel



Part 10: Key leading countries



Part 11: Decision framework



Part 12: Drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Competitor analysis



Part 15: Appendix



