Harbin Wanda City International Hotel Cluster Grand Opening

BEIJING, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in Harbin Wanda City, Wanda Vista Harbin, together with Wanda Realm Resort Harbin and Crowne Plaza Harbin Songbei, had its grand opening today. Wanda Hotels & Resorts currently owns and operates 106 hotels in China.

Following Changbai Mountain, Xishuangbanna, Nanchang and Hefei, Harbin Wanda City is the fifth featured Wanda resort hotel cluster. Comprehensively combining elements of a Russian manor, the Harbin Wanda City Hotel Cluster features a Russian royal courtyard design and unique charms of "Oriental Moscow". In addition, the hotel cluster and recreational & entertainment facilities, including an outdoor theme park, the world's biggest indoor skiing court, indoor ice rink and movie park, consist the biggest modern tourism complex in Northeast China, which is set to instantly become a unique "new destination" for vacations and conferences, as well as offer an unprecedented experience to guests from all over the world.

Harbin Wanda City enjoys a prime location in Harbin New District, only a 35-minute drive from Harbin Taiping International Airport and a 20-minute drive from Harbin West High-Speed Railway Station. The hotel cluster is located in the western part of Wanda City and next to Wanda Mall, showcasing a design inspired by the Harbin ice and snow culture, and a clever fusion of a "lilac flower" theme and Russian-style building features. The three international brand hotelsoffer1,062 guest rooms and suites, 16 conference and banquet rooms with a total space of nearly 6,500m2, and more than 30,000 m2 of outdoor lawn and lake scenery. Nine restaurants and bars with different styles provide abundant and flexible choices for the different needs of the guests.

Wanda Vista Harbin

Wanda Vista is a luxury hotel brand for distinguished guests who relish extraordinary services in oriental elegance that seamlessly blends with local culture. Wanda Vista Harbin, a self-managed luxury hotel under Wanda Hotels & Resorts, provides guests with delicate oriental care and artistic atmosphere through the Book of LIKI in guestrooms, the oriental and elegant uniforms, the Artistic Room Key Cards featuring the 24 Chinese Solar Terms, and more in every moment of their journey.

Wanda Vista Harbin owns 252 elegant rooms and suites, featuring the widely popular "Bed of Vista." Guests can also choose personalized pillows and the "Dream Catcher" privileged service to enjoy a good night's sleep. Through the windows, the extraordinary scenery of the hotel garden and the "Red Piano" Wanda Mall can be enjoyed.

The hotel's magnificent 1,800-m2 pillar-free Grand Ballroom, with a 12-meter-high ceiling, is fully equipped with a 100m2 state-of-the-art built-in HD LED screen and Hi-Fi sound system. With its ownspecial entrance for vehicles, the venue can also be divided into three separate banquet halls for a variety of events, which make an ideal space for the city's grandest feasts and wedding celebrations.The scenic hotel back garden, with a main garden named "Loving" is inspired by a Russian royal garden, and the pavilion gallery is inspired by the Nicholas Church. Undoubtedly, it is the first choice for romantic lawn weddings.

Wanda Realm Resort Harbin

Wanda Realm is a premium hotel brand built on quality service with superb international standards for business and leisure travelers.

The resort has 395 comfortable rooms and suites, including 22 themed rooms for families with children in four different styles: Snow Mountain Climbing, Sea Surfing, The Magic Adventure and Iron Kids. There is also an exclusive Kids' Club with a play zone and colorful studio for families and kids.

The outdoor garden space is shared by Wanda Realm Harbin and Wanda Vista Harbin, and also the 500-m2 Grand Ballroom which can be freely divided into two separate banquet halls. The hotel is located just next to Wanda Vista, and shares its banquet facilities and outdoor lawn to ensure the convenience of our guests. Four flexible and varied function rooms further establish the hotel as an ideal venue for events of all sizes. The "Exclusive Meeting Director" service offers a dedicated event management team to take care of every detail of your upcoming meeting or event.

Crowne Plaza Harbin Songbei

In addition to Wanda Vista and Wanda Realm Resort Harbin, a high-end international hotel which is managed by the InterContinental Hotels Group, Crowne Plaza Harbin Songbei, will also provide guests with 24-hour personalized and high-standard service.

"We are honored to announce the simultaneous openings of the hotels in the fifth Wanda City, which marks a significant milestone in the development of the Wanda brand," said Mr. Ilja Poepper, Vice President of Wanda Hotels & Resorts. "We are looking forward to the Harbin Wanda City Hotel Cluster as a one-of-a-kind destination for vacations and conferences in China and even all over the world."

About Wanda Hotels & Resorts

Founded in 2012, Wanda Hotels & Resorts endeavors to become a respected international luxury hotel company from China. This vision has been achieved through three business models of hotel owner, owner and operator, and management contracts based on its Core Values of "People are our business. We hold the highest conduct. We seek mutual growth and success." and Corporate Belief of "A greater goodness in life is achieved by treating each other with great respect and sincerity". Wanda Hotels & Resorts manages four brands under its portfolio: the ultra-luxury brand Wanda Reign, luxury brand Wanda Vista, premium brand Wanda Realm, and select-service hotel brand Wanda Jin, all of which are dedicated to providing profound Chinese-inspired experiences and attentive services to travelers worldwide. By the end of 2020, Wanda Hotels & Resorts will own and manage over 160 hotels around the world, including Wanda Vista Hotels in Istanbul, London, Los Angeles, Chicago, Sydney and the Gold Coast. For more information or bookings, please visit http://www.wandahotels.com.