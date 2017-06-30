

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - A former executive for a packaged seafood company pleaded guilty to conspiring with other tuna companies' officials to fix the price of canned seafood in the United States, the Department of Justice announced.



Stephen Hodge, the former senior vice president of sales for tuna company StarKist, and his co-conspirators agreed to fix the prices of packaged seafood from as early as 2011 through 2013.



Hodge pleaded guilty to a one-count criminal information filed on May 30 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in San Francisco.



Including Hodge, three executives have pleaded guilty for their participation in this conspiracy.



As per the court documents, Hodge and officials from other companies discussed the prices of packaged seafood sold in the United States and agreed on prices, keeping the prices of these products artificially high.



The DoJ noted that Hodge has agreed to pay a criminal fine and cooperate with the Antitrust Division's ongoing investigation. He will be sentenced by the court at a later date.



Acting Assistant Attorney General Andrew Finch of the Justice Department's Antitrust Division said, 'With today's plea, the Antitrust Division continues to send a strong signal that senior executives will be held accountable for their actions. The division, along with our law enforcement colleagues, will continue to investigate price fixing among packaged seafood companies and the executives who worked at those companies.'



The latest move is the result of an ongoing federal antitrust investigation into the packaged seafood industry, conducted by the Antitrust Division's San Francisco Office and the FBI's San Francisco Field Office, the statement noted.



Bumble Bee Foods LLC, which has been charged for its role in the same price-fixing conspiracy, has a court appearance scheduled for August 2. In May, Bumble Bee agreed to plead guilty to one count of fixing the prices of canned tuna and to pay a criminal fine of $25 million. Two of its executives agreed to plead guilty to price-fixing.



As per reports, Thai Union Group's Chicken of the Sea dominates the U.S. canned tuna market, followed by Bumble Bee and StarKist, a unit of the Dongwon Group of South Korea.



