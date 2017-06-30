sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,13 Euro		+0,081
+0,67 %
WKN: 910622 ISIN: GRS004013009 Ticker-Symbol: BGC 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BANK OF GREECE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BANK OF GREECE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BANK OF GREECE
BANK OF GREECE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANK OF GREECE12,13+0,67 %