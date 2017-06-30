Gothenburg, Sweden, 2017-06-30 14:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Due to stock split 2:1, implemented in accordance with the decision of the AGM, Bilia's number of shares has increased from 51,399,976 to 102,799,952, with an equal number of votes.



The share capital remains unchanged SEK 256,999,880 and the quota value of the share is reduced to SEK 2.50.



Gothenburg, 30 June 2017



Bilia AB (publ)



For further information, please contact Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, or Gunnar Blomkvist, CFO, Bilia AB, tel +46 31 709 55 00.



Attachment:

