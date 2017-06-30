

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's producer price inflation slowed in May, figures from Statistics Austria reported Friday.



Producer price inflation eased to 2 percent in May from 2.8 percent in April. The increase was driven by 3.8 percent rise in intermediate goods prices.



Energy prices climbed 1.6 percent and consumer goods prices by 1.1 percent. At the same time, capital goods prices rose 0.7 percent.



Month-on-month, producer prices fell 0.4 percent, in contrast to a 0.2 percent rise in April.



