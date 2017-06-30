Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2017) - Minaurum Gold, Inc. ("Minaurum") (TSX-V: MGG) is pleased to announce that it has received total proceeds of $3.5 million from the exercise of warrants. The warrants were originally issued in private placements undertaken between June 2015 and August 2015.

"We are grateful for this expression of confidence from our long-term shareholders," stated Darrell Rader, President and CEO. "This significant injection of capital enhances our ability to follow-up on the considerable success we have had at the Alamos Silver project in Southern Sonora State. We look forward to updating the market shortly on our drilling plans as we continue to identify targets on the four newly discovered high-grade vein systems."

Minaurum Gold is a Mexico-focused explorer concentrated in southern Sonora State, the Oaxaca-Chiapas Region, and the Guerrero Gold Belt. Managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams in Mexico, it is Minaurum's goal to continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value by finding new district-scale mineral discoveries and executing accretive mining transactions. For more information, please visit our website at www.minaurum.com and our YouTube Minaurum Video Channel.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Darrell A. Rader"

Darrell A. Rader

President and CEO

For more information, please contact:

Sunny Pannu - Investor Relations Manager

(778) 330 0994 or via email at pannu@minaurum.com

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:Certain disclosures in this release constitute forward-looking information. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, Minaurum has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on Minaurum' s current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Minaurum. Although Minaurum considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Minaurum does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.