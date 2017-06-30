

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Personal income in the U.S. rose by slightly more than anticipated in the month of May, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday, while personal spending inched up in line with estimates.



The Commerce Department said personal income climbed by 0.4 percent in May after rising by a downwardly revised 0.3 percent in April.



Economists had expected income to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, the report said personal spending inched up by 0.1 percent in May after climbing by 0.4 percent in April. The uptick in spending matched economist estimates.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX