MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/30/17 -- Verato, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based patient matching and master patient index (MPI) solutions, today announced the infrastructure and cloud environments supporting the Verato Universal™ MPI, LINK™, Auto-Steward™, Validate™ and Enrich™, have earned Certified status for information security by the Health Information Trust (HITRUST) Alliance. With the HITRUST CSF Certified Status, these Verato solutions meet key healthcare regulations and requirements for protecting and securing sensitive private healthcare information.

HITRUST CSF Certified status indicates that Verato's production environments have met industry-defined requirements and are appropriately managing risk, and places Verato in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Healthcare providers are under great pressure to meet complex compliance requirements that include technical and process elements such as HIPAA, NIST, ISO and COBIT," said Mark LaRow, CEO at Verato. "The HITRUST CSF is the gold-standard that needs to be met, and Verato is pleased to be able to demonstrate its commitment by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification."

"The HITRUST CSF has become the information protection framework for the health care industry, and the CSF Assurance program is bringing a new level of effectiveness and efficiency to third-party assurance," said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. "The CSF Certification is now the benchmark that organizations required to safeguard PHI are measured against with regards to information protection."

About Verato

Verato offers a cloud-based matching platform that links and matches identities across disparate databases or organizations with the highest accuracy rates in the industry. Verato leverages an extensive self-learning database of U.S. identities as a reference, or universal "answer key." And because it is cloud-based, the Verato platform is less expensive, faster to implement, and more scalable than traditional matching technology. Verato is based in McLean, VA. For more information, visit www.verato.com.

