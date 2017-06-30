NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/30/17 -- Petrogress, Inc. (OTC PINK: PGAS) announced today that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with F & T Investments, Ltd., a Cyprus company. The parties have agreed to open a due diligence channel in furtherance of a future partnership or other combination to assist in a significant renovation of the F & T Shipyard in Limassol, Cyprus, and a joint facilities management and marketing agreement. In addition, Petrogress has provided F & T with interim financing to be credited against a possible capital financing arrangement.

F & T has managed operations of the Shipyard in the New Port of Limassol, the sole commercial port facility in Cyprus, for over 30 years, providing ship repair services, offshore rig construction, oil field services and shipyard support. The Shipyard is complete with a floating dry dock, private berthing facilities, machine shop and covered workspaces. F & T and Petrogress will study expansion of the Limassol Shipyard to significantly expand these facilities to provide services and support to the Aphrodite and Leviathan Gas Fields off the Cypriot and Israeli coasts, and other offshore development and production projects in the Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone.

CYPRUS ROLE IN ENERGY

Cyprus can and should play a key role in the European Union's energy security. Cyprus EEZ is contained within the Levantine Deep Marine Basin, with confirmed reserves of approximately 2,000 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas, and on-going exploration activities constantly adding to these reserves. Apart from its role as a producer, Cyprus is located at the cross-roads of sea lanes and probable pipeline routes connecting Europe and the Middle East, and should become a regional hub for E&P and transmission activities. Recent developments have attracted worldwide interest and significant investments from energy giants including Noble Energy, DELEK, TOTAL, Chevron, ExxonMobile, ENI and KOGAS. The New Port of Limassol is well-positioned to serve marine construction, transport and offshore service needs for exploration and production activities throughout the East Mediterranean.

About Petrogress, Inc.

Petrogress, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of tankers from its base in the historic Port of Piraeus through a series of Marshall Islands subsidiaries. Its principal and CEO, Christos P. Traios, has over 30 years of experience in operating and managing shipping operations from Greece. Currently, the Company's ships trade off the coast of West Africa, transporting crude oil, distillates and refined products. It is actively seeking expansion opportunities, including in operating and developing natural gas production and transmission facilities along with LNG processing in the U.S., and transport and sales of LNG in Europe.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contact:



PETROGRESS, INC.

757 Third Av. New York

petrogress@petrogressinc.com

www.petrogressinc.com



