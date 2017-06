NOVATO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/30/17 -- Mount Tam Biotechnologies, Inc. ("Mount Tam") (OTC PINK: MNTM), a company focused on the discovery and development of novel mTOR inhibitors, is pleased to announce that recently completed studies support the potential of both TAM-03 and TAM-01 as oncology candidates.

Consistent with Mt Tam's expectations, TAM-01 and TAM-03 produced differentiated activity profiles in an extensive in vitro cancer panel. In particular, increased potency (relative to rapamycin and everolimus) was demonstrated on two dermal cell lines (head/neck and melanoma), lung (SCLC) and colon cell lines. The three former cell lines are mTOR overexpressing while the latter has an mTOR missense mutation. Thus the present data demonstrate that the differentiated mTORC1/mTORC2 profiles of TAM-01 and TAM-03 result in an improved functional activity in specific oncology cell lines relative to existing mTOR therapies. With this new and positive experimental data, Mount Tam confirms its commitment to continuing discovery efforts in oncology while maintaining its focus on advancing lead compound TAM-01 for systemic lupus erythematosus.

"We are very pleased to see these positive data, confirming our expectation that our novel rapalogs, each with unique mTORC1/mTORC2 selectivity profiles, have the potential to improve upon current on-market products which are used across a range of tumor types," said Mount Tam CEO Richard Marshak.

About Mount Tam Biotechnologies, Inc.

Mount Tam Biotechnologies was established to develop, optimize and bring to market novel pharmaceutical products to improve the health and well-being of patients suffering from a range of serious disease states where there is significant unmet need. Mount Tam is focused on the discovery and development of novel mTOR inhibitors, with specific emphasis on developing compounds with unique mTORC1:mTORC2 inhibitory profiles. Mount Tam believes it has an industry leadership position in developing therapeutic products which address aberrations in the mTOR pathway, and is confident that both TAM-01 and TAM-03 are significantly differentiated from currently marketed rapalogs and have the potential to bring significant benefits to patients.

Mount Tam has partnered with the world-renowned Buck Institute for Research on Aging through a worldwide exclusive licensing and collaboration agreement. The licensed assets are highly target-specific polyketides. Mount Tam is advancing its lead asset, TAM-01, toward an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the FDA and has largely completed non-GLP pre-clinical development. The lead indication for TAM-01 is expected to be the treatment of SLE. Mount Tam is also advancing follow-on compounds through the discovery process and is looking at a broad range of disease areas where novel mTOR inhibitors have been shown to have the potential to address unmet need.

For more information visit www.MountTamBiotech.com

