SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/30/17 -- 3DX Industries Inc. (OTC PINK: DDDX) (the "Company" or "3DX"), a state of the art manufacturer specializing in 3D Metal Printing, is pleased to provide the following update for shareholders.

The company filings are now in the final stage of review with our accountants, once completed, they will be reviewed by management for approval and release. Roger Janssen, 3DX President and CEO stated, "We have received numerous inquiries on the exact timeline for the release of our company filings. It is difficult to put an exact date on a process that is out of our hands, until our accountant has completed their work. Upon receipt of the completed statements, we will have them released."

The Company's 3D Metal Printing division has received numerous requests from its clients to increase the quantity of parts delivered and is working with its engineers and production staff to further refine the process to meet this request. Mr. Janssen comments, "We are confident that we can meet their goals and continue to service our existing client base as well as any new projects that come in."

Due to the increase in production orders from our existing clients and the escalation of inquiries for new 3D metal printed products to be manufactured, the company decided to temporarily delay the advancement of its proprietary heat recovery system which was designed for legalized and medical marijuana grow farms, as announced in our February 22, 2017 release. Mr. Janssen adds, "We simply do not have enough manpower at the present time to allocate resources to moving any of our certain internal projects forward right now. Our short term goal is to hire additional personnel to help spread the work load and allocate time and assets to our R&D department to continue the development of our proprietary products."

3DX uses an additive manufacturing process, otherwise known as three-dimensional printing which materializes an object -- or mold for an object -- layer by layer out of powdered material, a binding agent and a digital file. The process is also referred to as Binder Jetting Technology.

The Company encourages investors to visit our social media feeds at 3DX TWITTER and 3DX FACEBOOK to see posts of on-going operations and video clips of some of the exciting projects we are working on. Both social media feeds are available from the company's official website at http://www.3dxindustries.com

About the Company: 3DX Industries, Inc. is focused on the additive metal manufacturing segment within the manufacturing industry. 3DX has the capability of manufacturing a wide variety of products using its 3D metal printing system, 3D composite printing as well as more traditional methods of precision manufacturing. 3DX offers additive and traditional manufacturing services as well as product design, engineering and assembly services to its customers.

Safe Harbor 3DX encourages those interested in our Company to rely only on information included in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission which can be found at www.sec.gov. Statements released by3DX Industries, Inc. that are not purely historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's expectations, hopes, intentions, and strategies for the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance. The company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors include but are not limited to general economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors as discussed in the company's filings with the SEC on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K. The company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

