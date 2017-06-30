AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

AECI LIMITED

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF THE AECI LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN (THE "LTIP")

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements , shareholders are advised that AECI had entered into an agreement with Avior Capital Markets Proprietary Limited, an independent third party broking firm ("Avior") to purchase AECI ordinary shares ("Shares") on behalf of the LTIP, in order to settle the obligations to its participants in respect of the Performance Shares (as defined in the rules of the LTIP) that vested on 30 June 2017, in a non-dilutive manner in accordance with the rules of the LTIP.

The following information is disclosed in compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements:

Name of share scheme: The LTIP Company: AECI Nature of transaction: On-market purchase of Shares by Avior on behalf of the LTIP to settle the obligations to the LTIP participants Class of securities: Ordinary shares Date of transaction: 26 June 2017 27 June 2017 28 June 2017 29 June 2017 Number of securities: 10 953 21 664 112 208 259 762 Volume weighted average purchase price per security 10 706,72 cents 10 823,04 cents 10 848,87 cents 10 843,03 cents Highest purchase price per security: 10787,00 cents 10907,00 cents 10925,00 cents 11010,00 cents Lowest purchase price per security: 10589,00 cents 10700,00 cents 10680,00 cents 10687,00 cents Total value of transaction: R1174938,06 R2346062,80 R12184943,87 R28285110,12 Extent of interest: Indirect non-beneficial (purchased by Avior via its proprietary trading account) Clearance to deal obtained: Yes, previously obtained at date of acceptance of award

The Company also advises shareholders of the following awards under the LTIP in respect of the Directors and the Group Company Secretary that vested on 30 June 2017:

Name Position Number of Shares Mark Dytor Chief Executive 32 321 Mark Kathan Chief Financial Officer 24 703 Nomini Rapoo Group Company Secretary 6 491 Edwin Ludick Director of AEL Mining Solutions Limited, a major subsidiary 10 951

30 June 2017

