30.06.2017
PR Newswire

AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration Number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

("AECI" or "the Company")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF THE AECI LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN (THE "LTIP")

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements , shareholders are advised that AECI had entered into an agreement with Avior Capital Markets Proprietary Limited, an independent third party broking firm ("Avior") to purchase AECI ordinary shares ("Shares") on behalf of the LTIP, in order to settle the obligations to its participants in respect of the Performance Shares (as defined in the rules of the LTIP) that vested on 30 June 2017, in a non-dilutive manner in accordance with the rules of the LTIP.

The following information is disclosed in compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements:

Name of share scheme:The LTIP
Company:AECI
Nature of transaction:On-market purchase of Shares by Avior on behalf of the LTIP to settle the obligations to the LTIP participants
Class of securities:Ordinary shares
Date of transaction:26 June 201727 June 201728 June 201729 June 2017
Number of securities:10 95321 664112 208259 762
Volume weighted average purchase price per security10 706,72 cents10 823,04 cents10 848,87 cents10 843,03 cents
Highest purchase price per security:10787,00 cents10907,00 cents10925,00 cents11010,00 cents
Lowest purchase price per security:10589,00 cents10700,00 cents10680,00 cents10687,00 cents
Total value of transaction:R1174938,06R2346062,80R12184943,87R28285110,12
Extent of interest:Indirect non-beneficial (purchased by Avior via its proprietary trading account)
Clearance to deal obtained:Yes, previously obtained at date of acceptance of award

The Company also advises shareholders of the following awards under the LTIP in respect of the Directors and the Group Company Secretary that vested on 30 June 2017:

NamePositionNumber of Shares
Mark DytorChief Executive32 321
Mark KathanChief Financial Officer24 703
Nomini RapooGroup Company Secretary6 491
Edwin LudickDirector of AEL Mining Solutions Limited, a major subsidiary10 951

Woodmead, Sandton

30 June 2017

Sponsor:

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


© 2017 PR Newswire