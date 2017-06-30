OAKVILLE, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/30/17 -- Giyani Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: WDG) ("Giyani") announces the results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting").

Election of Directors

At the Meeting, the following votes cast were in favour of electing the following to the Giyani Board of Directors:

-------------------------------------------------- Name Percentage -------------------------------------------------- Duane Parnham 96.74% -------------------------------------------------- Eugene Lee 99.07% -------------------------------------------------- John Petersen 99.07% -------------------------------------------------- Scott Breard 73.25% --------------------------------------------------

Appointment of Auditor

At the Meeting, 97.96% of the votes cast were in favour of appointing MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, for the ensuing year and the Board of Directors have been authorized to fix their remuneration.

Approval of Stock Option Plan

At the Meeting, 99.03% of the votes were cast in favour of the annual ratification of the Giyani rolling Stock Option Plan was also approved by shareholders at the Meeting. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, a report of the voting results for each resolution presented at the Meeting will be filed and available under Giyani's profile on www.sedar.com.

Shares for Debt

At the meeting, 99.02% of the votes cast were in favour of the approval of the issuance of 901,183 common shares at a deemed price of $0.32 to Duane Parnham an insider and related party to Giyani to resolve a total of $576,757.40 in debt. $288,378.56 remained owed to Mr. Parnham after he cancelled $288,378.70.

The Company has also agreed to issue an additional 128,003 common shares at a deemed price of $0.32 to settle outstanding debt of $40,961.

All shares for debt are subject to regulatory approval.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani,

Duane Parnham, Executive Chairman

