Think Global, Act Local: Harnessing the Cloud to Embrace New International Opportunities

WHEN: Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 4:00 PM BST LOCATION: Online, complimentary registration available at: https://goo.gl/g2KEJV SPEAKERS: Frost & Sullivan Digital Transformation Research Director Adrian Drozd and Oracle NetSuite EMEA Marketing Senior Director David Turner

Prior to the era of digital transformation, international expansion was predominately the domain of very large organizations that were capable of investing in infrastructure across the world. Today, the vast majority of IT solutions that enable innovation are deployed in the cloud; these solutions are opening up new opportunities for businesses of all sizes. When it comes to international expansion, acting local but delivering consistent and flexible services is essential. Cloud-based solutions allow organizations to internationalize quickly and enable start-ups to be "born global".

Attend this webinar to:

Understand how harnessing cloud solutions can help support the international growth ambitions of companies of all sizes.

Discuss some of the key challenges faced by organizations as they seek to expand their geographic footprints.

Gain insight into how IT decision makers think and what their priorities will be in the near future.

Supporting Quote:

"For European businesses, especially small and medium-sized organizations, internationalization can sometimes cause Executives dread; while the opportunities of reaching a broader audience can be vast, the logistical and technological challenges can seem overwhelming. However, our research shows that many organizations really do buy into the idea that cloud applications can help them act "big" in global markets," said Frost & Sullivan Digital Transformation Research Director Adrian Drozd. "A quarter of Executives are anxious about IT issues in connection with international expansion; understanding how cloud solutions can support flexible internationalization can help ease some of these concerns."

