On June 28, 2017, Pallas Group AB published a press release with information that the company has signed an agreement to acquire Smart Energy Sweden Fuels AB, subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting to be convened within short.



The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if the company has been subject of a reverse takeover or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the company upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Pallas Group AB (PALS B, ISIN code SE0003329994, order book ID 76786) will be given observation status.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Caroline Folke or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.