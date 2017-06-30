European $8 Billion Breast Cancer Screening (Mammography, MRI & Ultrasound) Market 2017-2022

DUBLIN, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Breast Cancer Screening Market (Mammography, MRI & Ultrasound) Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

Europe Breast Cancer Screening Market will be less than US$ 8 Billion by the end of year 2022

Germany is the clear winner in the breast cancer screening market as it has huge women population, advanced healthcare infrastructure and government supported screening programs. Under the programs, all women age between 50-69 years are eligible for free breast cancer screening test in every two years. Under this program eligible woman gets a letter from the regional mammography program center to participate in the breast cancer screening program.

Due to strong healthcare expending power and increasing breast cancer awareness among the women, Germany is forecast to hold its dominating place in Europe Breast Cancer Screening Market. Presently, Germany, Italy and Spain are steadily losing their market share on comparison to this all other countries such as United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, Norway and Netherlands ultrasound screening market share is expected to grow in the forecasting period 2017-2022.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Europe Screening Population Analysis

3 Europe Breast Cancer Screening Market Analysis

4 Europe Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market Share Analysis

5 Europe Breast Cancer Screening Market Share Analysis

6 United Kingdom

7 France

8 Germany

9 Italy

10 Spain

11 Switzerland

12 Norway

13 Netherlands

14 Europe Breast Cancer Screening Market - Growth Drivers

15 Breast Cancer Screening Market - Challenges

