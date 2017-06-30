FREDERICK, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 06/30/17 -- BioElectronics Corporation (OTC PINK: BIEL) www.bielcorp.com, is pleased to announce that Sree Koneru, Ph. D., VP of Product Development, will speak about the new science and technology behind chronic pain relief at the 2017 UK Pharmacy Forward Annual Conference.

This meeting brings together independent and small-chain pharmacists for a one-day event, scheduled to be held at the London Olympia in London, England on July 2nd. Dr. Koneru's presentation is designed to help pharmacists understand how they can use ActiPatch® Musculoskeletal Pain Therapy to help relieve their patients' chronic pain even when other therapies have failed. ActiPatch therapy is based on the newest understanding of chronic pain: chronic pain often results because nerves "learn" pain, a process known as central sensitization.

Providing new information to hyperactive nerves is essential in "resetting" pain tolerance thresholds. ActiPatch is a wearable medical device that regulates nerve activity (neuromodulation) 24/7 by providing safe, no-sensation electromagnetic pulses. This results in reduced nerve hyperactivity, thus resetting pain thresholds and providing effective pain relief. The devices are available in the United Kingdom pharmacies without a prescription for £ 24.99, including VAT, for the 720-Hour device.

About BioElectronics Corporation

BioElectronics Corporation distributes its ActiPatch Musculoskeletal Pain Therapy in UK pharmacies and is a leader in non-invasive electroceuticals. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable, drug-free, pain therapy devices: ActiPatch® Therapy, over-the-counter treatment for back pain and other musculoskeletal complaints; RecoveryRx® Devices for chronic and post-operative wound care; Allay® Menstrual Pain Therapy. For more information, please visit www.bielcorp.com.

About Pharmacy Forward

In association with newly relaunched magazine, The Pharmacist, the team behind Pharmacy Forward are dedicated to delivering an event that gives independent pharmacists a voice, the answers and a clear pathway in this turbulent time.

Paul Knopick

940.262.3584

pknopick@eandecommunications.com



