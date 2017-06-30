sprite-preloader
WKN: A111E5 ISIN: SE0002591420 
Tobii AB
30.06.2017 | 15:25
New Number of Shares and Votes in Tobii

The number of shares and votes in Tobii AB has increased by 28,614 as a result of exercise of warrants in accordance with the company's incentive programs.

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2017

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Today, the last trading day of the month, there are in total 97,123,679 shares and votes in the company. After the increase, the share capital amounts to SEK 704,819.96. The increase in the number of shares is due to the exercise of warrants in accordance with the Company's incentive programs.

This information is information that Tobii is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on June 30, 2017, at 3:00 p.m. CET.

Contact:
Sara Hyléen
Corporate Communications Director Tobii AB
Phone: +46-709-16-16-41
Email: sara.hyleen@tobii.com

