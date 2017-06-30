Global RFID in Healthcare Strategic Business Report 2017 - RFID for Improvements in Pharmaceutical Supply Chain and Enhanced Patient Safety

DUBLIN, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "RFID in Healthcare - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for RFID in Healthcare in US$ Thousand. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



A Prelude

Reliable and Accurate Information

Improving Efficiency and Minimizing Costs

Streamlining Work Flow

Increasing Applications and Technology Advancements Drive Growth of RFID Market

Tracking Technologies Gradually Gain Adoption in the Healthcare Sector

Current & Future Analysis of RFID in Healthcare

RFID Gives Competitive Advantage to the Healthcare Sector

Advantages of Implementation of RFID in Hospitals

RFID Effectively Combats Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Enhances Supply Chain Efficacy

Support in Reducing Drug Diversion

RFID Beneficial for Tracking Pharmaceutical Expiries and Stocking Issues, But Barcodes Prevail for Now

RFID Beneficial Over Bar coding in Blood Monitoring Systems

Introduction of Innovative Devices Foster Growth for RFID Market

RFID for Improvements in Pharmaceutical Supply Chain and Enhanced Patient Safety

UHF, the Better Frequency for Pharmaceutical Business Needs

Rising Healthcare Expenditure

Crucial Macro Growth Driver

Market Restraints

2. RFID IN HEALTHCARE: AN OVERVIEW



What is RFID?

Evolution of RFID

RFID Systems

Key Components of RFID System

Types of RFID Tags

Passive RFID Tags and Active RFID Tags

Referential and Non-Referential RFID Systems

Open Loop and Closed Loop RFID Applications

RFID System vs. Traditional Barcodes

Comparison between RFID and Barcoding

Prerequisites for RFID Applications in Healthcare Industry

Types of RFID Application

Application Areas of RFID Technology

Common Applications of RFID by Purpose

Key Considerations Prior to Implementation of RFID System

Security Aspects of RFID Systems

Reliability, Integration, and Cost

Privacy Concerns Related to RFID System

Applications of RFID Solutions in Healthcare

Major RFID-Related Benefits in the Healthcare Sector

Banked Blood: A Potential Application of RFID in Healthcare

3. PRODUCT LAUNCHES



New Harvard Medical School Identifies RFID Technology

Invengo Launches XC-RF868 Rain RFID IOT Reader

Invengo Acquires Tagsys RFID Textile Services and Legacy Tag Business

Advantix Launches THINaer's IoT Solution

Smartrac Launches Passive UHF Moisture-Sensing Inlay

Mojix Introduces STARflex RFID Reader

Impinj and Partners Introduces Healthcare Efficiencies and Patient Care Solutions

eAgile Launches eSeal RFID Solution

JADAK Introduces Bluetooth Bar Code Scanner and RFID Reader, Machine Vision Software and More

Times-7 Launches A5010 SlimLine Circular Polarized RFID antenna

Victory Products Announces SkyTrac Smart Cabinets

4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Impinj Partners with STANLEY Healthcare

Novanta Acquires the RFID Assets of Trimble

Dolphin RFID Joins Hands with Esbee Dynamed

Champion Signs Purchasing Agreement with Premier Inc.

GSI Group Acquires SkyeTek

Fujitsu Frontech Signs License Agreement with Round Rock Research LLC Covering UHF RFID Tag Technology

Scan Modul Signs Distribution Agreement with LogiTag to Sell SmartCabinet Solution Suite

5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



