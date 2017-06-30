sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Global RFID in Healthcare Strategic Business Report 2017 - RFID for Improvements in Pharmaceutical Supply Chain and Enhanced Patient Safety

DUBLIN, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "RFID in Healthcare - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

Logo

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for RFID in Healthcare in US$ Thousand. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The report profiles 63 companies including many key and niche players such as

  • Dolphin RFID Pvt. Ltd. (India)
  • GAO RFID, Inc. (Canada)
  • GE Healthcare (UK)
  • Grifols, S.A (Spain)
  • International Business Machines (IBM) Corp. (USA)
  • Impinj, Inc. (USA)
  • LogiTag Ltd. (Israel)
  • metraTec GmbH (Germany)
  • Mobile Aspects Inc. (USA)
  • Smartrac NV (The Netherlands)
  • STANLEY Healthcare (USA)
  • Terso Solutions, Inc. (USA)
  • TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION (Japan)
  • WaveMark, Inc. (USA)
  • Zebra Technologies Corporation (USA)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

  • A Prelude
  • Reliable and Accurate Information
  • Improving Efficiency and Minimizing Costs
  • Streamlining Work Flow
  • Increasing Applications and Technology Advancements Drive Growth of RFID Market
  • Tracking Technologies Gradually Gain Adoption in the Healthcare Sector
  • Current & Future Analysis of RFID in Healthcare
  • RFID Gives Competitive Advantage to the Healthcare Sector
  • Advantages of Implementation of RFID in Hospitals
  • RFID Effectively Combats Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Enhances Supply Chain Efficacy
  • Support in Reducing Drug Diversion
  • RFID Beneficial for Tracking Pharmaceutical Expiries and Stocking Issues, But Barcodes Prevail for Now
  • RFID Beneficial Over Bar coding in Blood Monitoring Systems
  • Introduction of Innovative Devices Foster Growth for RFID Market
  • RFID for Improvements in Pharmaceutical Supply Chain and Enhanced Patient Safety
  • UHF, the Better Frequency for Pharmaceutical Business Needs
  • Rising Healthcare Expenditure
  • Crucial Macro Growth Driver
  • Market Restraints

2. RFID IN HEALTHCARE: AN OVERVIEW

  • What is RFID?
  • Evolution of RFID
  • RFID Systems
  • Key Components of RFID System
  • Types of RFID Tags
  • Passive RFID Tags and Active RFID Tags
  • Referential and Non-Referential RFID Systems
  • Open Loop and Closed Loop RFID Applications
  • RFID System vs. Traditional Barcodes
  • Comparison between RFID and Barcoding
  • Prerequisites for RFID Applications in Healthcare Industry
  • Types of RFID Application
  • Application Areas of RFID Technology
  • Common Applications of RFID by Purpose
  • Key Considerations Prior to Implementation of RFID System
  • Security Aspects of RFID Systems
  • Reliability, Integration, and Cost
  • Privacy Concerns Related to RFID System
  • Applications of RFID Solutions in Healthcare
  • Major RFID-Related Benefits in the Healthcare Sector
  • Banked Blood: A Potential Application of RFID in Healthcare

3. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

  • New Harvard Medical School Identifies RFID Technology
  • Invengo Launches XC-RF868 Rain RFID IOT Reader
  • Invengo Acquires Tagsys RFID Textile Services and Legacy Tag Business
  • Advantix Launches THINaer's IoT Solution
  • Smartrac Launches Passive UHF Moisture-Sensing Inlay
  • Mojix Introduces STARflex RFID Reader
  • Impinj and Partners Introduces Healthcare Efficiencies and Patient Care Solutions
  • eAgile Launches eSeal RFID Solution
  • JADAK Introduces Bluetooth Bar Code Scanner and RFID Reader, Machine Vision Software and More
  • Times-7 Launches A5010 SlimLine Circular Polarized RFID antenna
  • Victory Products Announces SkyTrac Smart Cabinets

4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

  • Impinj Partners with STANLEY Healthcare
  • Novanta Acquires the RFID Assets of Trimble
  • Dolphin RFID Joins Hands with Esbee Dynamed
  • Champion Signs Purchasing Agreement with Premier Inc.
  • GSI Group Acquires SkyeTek
  • Fujitsu Frontech Signs License Agreement with Round Rock Research LLC Covering UHF RFID Tag Technology
  • Scan Modul Signs Distribution Agreement with LogiTag to Sell SmartCabinet Solution Suite

5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 63

  • The United States (38)
  • Canada (3)
  • Japan (1)
  • Europe (10)
  • - France (1)
  • - Germany (3)
  • - The United Kingdom (2)
  • - Spain (1)
  • - Rest of Europe (3)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)
  • Middle East (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l43fdr/rfid_in

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


