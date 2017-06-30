Global RFID in Healthcare Strategic Business Report 2017 - RFID for Improvements in Pharmaceutical Supply Chain and Enhanced Patient Safety

DUBLIN, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for RFID in Healthcare in US$ Thousand. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- A Prelude
- Reliable and Accurate Information
- Improving Efficiency and Minimizing Costs
- Streamlining Work Flow
- Increasing Applications and Technology Advancements Drive Growth of RFID Market
- Tracking Technologies Gradually Gain Adoption in the Healthcare Sector
- Current & Future Analysis of RFID in Healthcare
- RFID Gives Competitive Advantage to the Healthcare Sector
- Advantages of Implementation of RFID in Hospitals
- RFID Effectively Combats Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Enhances Supply Chain Efficacy
- Support in Reducing Drug Diversion
- RFID Beneficial for Tracking Pharmaceutical Expiries and Stocking Issues, But Barcodes Prevail for Now
- RFID Beneficial Over Bar coding in Blood Monitoring Systems
- Introduction of Innovative Devices Foster Growth for RFID Market
- RFID for Improvements in Pharmaceutical Supply Chain and Enhanced Patient Safety
- UHF, the Better Frequency for Pharmaceutical Business Needs
- Rising Healthcare Expenditure
- Crucial Macro Growth Driver
- Market Restraints
2. RFID IN HEALTHCARE: AN OVERVIEW
- What is RFID?
- Evolution of RFID
- RFID Systems
- Key Components of RFID System
- Types of RFID Tags
- Passive RFID Tags and Active RFID Tags
- Referential and Non-Referential RFID Systems
- Open Loop and Closed Loop RFID Applications
- RFID System vs. Traditional Barcodes
- Comparison between RFID and Barcoding
- Prerequisites for RFID Applications in Healthcare Industry
- Types of RFID Application
- Application Areas of RFID Technology
- Common Applications of RFID by Purpose
- Key Considerations Prior to Implementation of RFID System
- Security Aspects of RFID Systems
- Reliability, Integration, and Cost
- Privacy Concerns Related to RFID System
- Applications of RFID Solutions in Healthcare
- Major RFID-Related Benefits in the Healthcare Sector
- Banked Blood: A Potential Application of RFID in Healthcare
3. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
- New Harvard Medical School Identifies RFID Technology
- Invengo Launches XC-RF868 Rain RFID IOT Reader
- Invengo Acquires Tagsys RFID Textile Services and Legacy Tag Business
- Advantix Launches THINaer's IoT Solution
- Smartrac Launches Passive UHF Moisture-Sensing Inlay
- Mojix Introduces STARflex RFID Reader
- Impinj and Partners Introduces Healthcare Efficiencies and Patient Care Solutions
- eAgile Launches eSeal RFID Solution
- JADAK Introduces Bluetooth Bar Code Scanner and RFID Reader, Machine Vision Software and More
- Times-7 Launches A5010 SlimLine Circular Polarized RFID antenna
- Victory Products Announces SkyTrac Smart Cabinets
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Impinj Partners with STANLEY Healthcare
- Novanta Acquires the RFID Assets of Trimble
- Dolphin RFID Joins Hands with Esbee Dynamed
- Champion Signs Purchasing Agreement with Premier Inc.
- GSI Group Acquires SkyeTek
- Fujitsu Frontech Signs License Agreement with Round Rock Research LLC Covering UHF RFID Tag Technology
- Scan Modul Signs Distribution Agreement with LogiTag to Sell SmartCabinet Solution Suite
5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
