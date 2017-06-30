Northern Ireland Electricity Networks Limited - Publication of Final Determination on Price Controls

ISIN numbers: Northern Ireland Electricity Networks Limited XS0085211315 and NIE Finance PLC XS0633547087

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks Limited Transmission and Distribution Price Controls 2017 - 2024: Publication of final determination

The Northern Ireland Authority for Utility Regulation (the Utility Regulator) has today published its final determination on Northern Ireland Electricity Networks Limited's Transmission and Distribution Price Controls to apply for the six and half year period from 1 October 2017 to 31 March 2024.

The final determination and the timetable for the related licence modifications are available on the Utility Regulator's website at http://www.uregni.gov.uk.

Contact for enquiries -

NIE Networks Corporate Communications

Telephone 0845 300 3556