Legendary Man Launches New Website

The Portal is Offering a Plethora of Great Content from Videos and Articles to Live Events, All Geared Toward Helping Men Better Themselves

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2017 / Legendary Man is inviting visitors to explore their new website, designed to be an online portal uniting men from around the world, and operating around the goal that celebrates all men as they are, champions their transformation, and inspires men to serve others.

To check out the new website and browse through all that it has to offer, please visit www.legendary-man.com.

Created to offer men content ranging from in-depth articles and feature stories to videos and live events, the site introduces visitors to founder Nate Lind and his vision behind Legendary Man, as well as the idea of the 12 Champions - the embodiments of the timeless stories and journeys that all men share. Each represents the roles men play in life, the paths they walk, the lessons they learn, and the way they interact.

"The Champions have been with us since the dawn of time. We see them over the ages in art, literature, myth, and religion," Lind says. "The community will see that, not only do the Champions embody figures in modern and historic times, but are also virtues within."

Community members can also learn about and register for Legendary Man events, including the upcoming inaugural Quest of Champions, slated to take place on July 22nd in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

"This live-action hero's journey is an afternoon adventure through the city that's part Amazing Race and part Treasure Hunt," Lind notes, adding that the quest will encourage players to complete physical and mental challenges, seek out new locations where the participants will see "figures in history that embody what being a legend means."

Additionally, visitors can check out the Legendary Man online store which provides tools that empower, excite, and fulfill men in their journey through modern masculinity and features merchandise from hoodies and tanks to health and grooming products.

The site also features social capabilities at the forefront, offering users one-click functions to share content across their social media channels.

About Legendary Man:

Legendary Man is a worldwide association of men who are inspired to share their own hero's journey as they explore the meaning of modern masculinity. To learn more, visit www.legendary-man.com.

Contact:

Nate Lind

info@legendary-man.com

505-697-1995

SOURCE: Legendary Man