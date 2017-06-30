Quantum Medical Transport, Inc.: Quantum Medical Transport Announces United Ambulance Acquisition Closing

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2017 / Quantum Medical Transport, Inc., (the "Company") formally known as A Clean Slate, Inc., announces the closing of the acquisition of United Ambulance, LLC, a Texas emergency and non-emergency medical transportation company. We now have 26 full-time employees, operating since 2006, with revenue of $1.2 Million annually. We have retained existing management and the employees, as the Company has a very experienced team. The Company will continue to operate under the name of United Ambulance, LLC as a wholly owned subsidiary of Quantum Medical Transport, Inc.

The Company is still in the process of completing its consolidated audit report for the public company. The process has taken longer for the audit than originally anticipated by our audit firm, MaloneBailey, LLP. We have tried to manage shareholder expectations and provide some guidance regarding the process and timeline. We expect to have the audit completed by July 10, 2017, according to the audit firm.

The Company is moving forward with its business plan and will continue to update shareholders as developments take place. We are currently planning to expand our ambulance operations and increase our fleet and staff to increase earnings. We are still seeking other acquisition targets to grow market share. We wanted to share our CEO interview with The Stock Radio show. To listen, click the link here: http://thestockradio.com/quantum-medical-transport-inc-3638.html.

"We are a growth Company in a high demand industry that is ripe for consolidation. We are excited about the opportunity for growth and expansion of our Company and would like our shareholders to enjoy the ride with us," says Ricky Bernard.

About Quantum Medical Transport

QUANTUM MEDICAL TRANSPORT, INC. is an emergency and non-emergency medical services transportation company that operates in the State of Texas. The Company provides basic and advanced life support ground transport in an emergency and non-emergency setting, 24 hours a day, and seven days a week. The Company makes both local and regional out-of-town services available on a daily dispatch basis.

Management remains focused on providing prompt, high-quality patient care at the Advanced and Basic Life Support levels. Employees will work diligently to achieve goals while maintaining the highest standards of care.

