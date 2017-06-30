sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.06.2017 | 15:39
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

THWAITES (DANIEL) PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, June 30


Daniel Thwaites plc (the "Company")

Share Capital

In accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, following the allotment of 77,500 of own shares, the Company confirms that at the 30 June 2017, it has 58,827,500 ordinary shares of 25p each in issue.

The above figure of 58,827,500 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


© 2017 PR Newswire