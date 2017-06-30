BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/30/17 -- Solos Endoscopy, Inc. (OTC PINK: SNDY), a provider of quality medical devices to hospitals and clinics across the country, has announced that the Board of Directors has appointed and engaged in a long term (5-year) employment agreement with Dom Gatto as the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Solos Endoscopy.

Mr. Gatto has a long relationship with Solos Endoscopy and previously sat on its Board of Directors. Mr. Gatto is the founder of AMG Development, a medical device consulting firm.

His professional experience includes many different areas ranging from product development to executive management for numerous start-up entities. He founded MedTrek, an innovative surgical company which partnered with Olympus worldwide. He was later Chief Operating Officer for start-up Acueity Healthcare, a revolutionary technology for early detection of breast cancer and the forerunner to Solos' MammoView product line. During his career, he has developed, launched and successfully managed over 75 medical devices ranging from polymer-based disposables to integrated imaging systems. He holds 7 patents and is co-inventor on three patent-pending medical devices.

"I look forward to the opportunity to bring Solos back to its prominent status within the medical device marketplace. As one of the pioneering endoscopic companies, its roots reach back to the beginning of the commercialization of endoscopic systems and tools. And we will look to capitalize on this rich history as we reposition the company for growth," stated Dom Gatto.

About Solos Endoscopy, Inc.:

Solos Endoscopy recently celebrated its 30th Year of providing quality innovative healthcare instruments to Hospitals across the United States. For more than 30 Years, from medical schools to hospitals, surgeons have relied on Solos Endoscopy to develop and market breakthrough technology, applications, medical devices, and procedural techniques for the screening, diagnosis, treatment and management of disease and medical conditions. Additional information on its line of products is available on the Company's website at: www.solosendoscopy.com.

