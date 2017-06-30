MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/30/17 -- SRG GRAPHITE INC. (TSX VENTURE: SRG) ("SRG" or the "Company") announced today that it has changed its Company name to SRG Graphite Inc. ("SRG"). The Company has filed the necessary Articles of Amendment and has received approval from TSXV regulatory authorities to change its name. SRG shareholders approved a special resolution in this regard at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 14, 2017.

"The name SRG Graphite Inc. is the integration of the TSXV symbol to the Company's name, representing the distinct corporate entity while continuing to reflect our graphite focus," said Marc-Antoine Audet, P.Geo, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are determined to become a leader in the production and delivery of cost-effective, quick-to-market, quality graphite."

The Company will retain the trading symbol "SRG". There will be no change to the Company's web domain name, www.srggraphite.com.

Shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with the change of name and share certificates bearing the name "Sama Graphite Inc." remain valid and need not be exchanged.

About Sama Graphite Inc. (SRG)

SRG is a Canadian-based company focused on developing the Lola Graphite deposit, located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. SRG is committed to operate in a socially, environmentally and ethically responsible manner.

For additional information, please visit SRG's website at www.srggraphite.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

