Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Mobile Speech Recognition Software Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Mobile Speech Recognition Software in US$ Thousand. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report profiles 26 companies including many key and niche players such as
- Advanced Voice Recognition Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Amazon, Inc. (USA)
- Apple, Inc. (USA)
- AT&T, Inc. (USA)
- Baidu, Inc. (China)
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Google, Inc. (USA)
- International Business Machines Corporation (USA)
- LumenVox LLC (USA)
- Microsoft Corporation (USA)
- Nuance Communications, Inc. (USA)
- Sensory, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Mobile Speech Recognition Technology: Delivering the Power of Speech to Mobile Devices
- Speech Recognition Technology: An Indispensable Man-to-Machine Communication Tool in New-Age Mobile Devices
- Speech Recognition Integrating Voice Verification
- Voice Search Gain Popularity
- Nuance Communications
- Google Now
- Apple's Siri
- Amazon's Alexa
- Baidu's Deep Speech
- Microsoft Cortana
- IBM Watson
- Global Market Outlook
- Developed Markets to Maintain their Dominance
- Developing Countries to Drive Global Growth in the Short-to- Medium Term Period
- China's Speech Recognition Market: A Tough Nut to Crack for Google?
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Marketplace Characterized by High Degree of Competition
- Select Third-Party Apps with Natural Language Speech Recognition Support
- Alexa, Now, iFlytek, Siri and Cortana: Major Mobile Speech Recognition Platforms Globally
- Nuance Communications Dominates the Global Speech Recognition Market
- Low Entry Barriers Invite Smaller Players to Foray into the Market
- Patent Activity Gains Momentum
- A Review of Competition in Key Segments
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES DRIVERS
- Growing Prominence of Voice-Based User Interface Technologies in Mobile Devices Drive Strong Market Growth
- Sophisticated Conversational User Interfaces Set to Replace Graphical User Interface (GUI)
- Advancements in Processing Power Improves Speech Recognition Efficiency
- Robust Demand for Smartphones Sets the Perfect Platform for Market Growth
- Mobile SMS: An Underutilized Feature with Huge Untapped Potential for Mobile Speech Recognition Technology
- Wearable Hearable Devices: The Next Frontier to Conquer for Mobile Speech Recognition Technology
- Speech Recognition Coupled with Hearable Technology to Transform User Experience
- Emerging IoT to Widen Demand for Mobile Speech Recognition Technology
4. TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS ADVANCEMENTS
- Extremely Low Power Consuming Chip for Automatic-Speech Recognition
- Notable Advances at Microsoft in Speech Recognition
- Baidu's Deep Speech 2 Software is Three Times Faster than Human Texting
- Embeddable, Continuous and Real-time Speech Recognition System
- Liv.Ai Aids Machines to Interact in Native Language
- Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVAs)
- Developers Focus on Phoneme Accuracy Feature
- Speech Recognition-enabled Self-Service Technology
5. MOBILE SPEECH RECOGNITION: AN OVERVIEW
- Speech Recognition: An Introduction
- History of Speech Recognition Systems
- Timeline of Speech Recognition Technology
- Mobile Speech Recognition Technology
- Components of Mobile Speech Recognition System
- Beneficiaries of Mobile Speech Recognition Systems
- Classification of Speech Recognition Systems
- Discrete and Continuous Systems
- Large and Small Vocabulary Systems
- Speaker Dependent and Independent Systems
- Acoustic Echo Cancellation
6. SYSTEM/SOFTWARE LAUNCHES
- Speechmatics Unveils Real-Time, Continuous Speech Recognition System
- Google Releases New Speech Software Version
- Google Develops Offline Speech Recognition System
- HEAD acoustics Unveils VoCAS
- Mail.Ru Group Rolls Out New version of ICQ for iOS and Android
- SoundHound Launches Hound® Mobile Voice Interface
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- VoiceBox Technologies to Acquire Telisma
- VIQ Solutions Partners with Nuance Communications
- VocalZoom Inks Agreement with Cobalt Speech Language
- VocalZoom Collaborates with iFLYTEK
- BigHand Signs Partnership Agreement with Kraft Kennedy
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
