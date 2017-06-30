Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Mobile Speech Recognition Software Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Mobile Speech Recognition Software in US$ Thousand. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The report profiles 26 companies including many key and niche players such as

Advanced Voice Recognition Systems, Inc. (USA)

Amazon, Inc. (USA)

Apple, Inc. (USA)

AT&T, Inc. (USA)

Baidu, Inc. (China)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)

Google, Inc. (USA)

International Business Machines Corporation (USA)

LumenVox LLC (USA)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (USA)

Sensory, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Mobile Speech Recognition Technology: Delivering the Power of Speech to Mobile Devices

Speech Recognition Technology: An Indispensable Man-to-Machine Communication Tool in New-Age Mobile Devices

Speech Recognition Integrating Voice Verification

Voice Search Gain Popularity

Nuance Communications

Google Now

Apple's Siri

Amazon's Alexa

Baidu's Deep Speech

Microsoft Cortana

IBM Watson

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets to Maintain their Dominance

Developing Countries to Drive Global Growth in the Short-to- Medium Term Period

China's Speech Recognition Market: A Tough Nut to Crack for Google?

2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Marketplace Characterized by High Degree of Competition

Select Third-Party Apps with Natural Language Speech Recognition Support

Alexa, Now, iFlytek, Siri and Cortana: Major Mobile Speech Recognition Platforms Globally

Nuance Communications Dominates the Global Speech Recognition Market

Low Entry Barriers Invite Smaller Players to Foray into the Market

Patent Activity Gains Momentum

A Review of Competition in Key Segments

3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES DRIVERS

Growing Prominence of Voice-Based User Interface Technologies in Mobile Devices Drive Strong Market Growth

Sophisticated Conversational User Interfaces Set to Replace Graphical User Interface (GUI)

Advancements in Processing Power Improves Speech Recognition Efficiency

Robust Demand for Smartphones Sets the Perfect Platform for Market Growth

Mobile SMS: An Underutilized Feature with Huge Untapped Potential for Mobile Speech Recognition Technology

Wearable Hearable Devices: The Next Frontier to Conquer for Mobile Speech Recognition Technology

Speech Recognition Coupled with Hearable Technology to Transform User Experience

Emerging IoT to Widen Demand for Mobile Speech Recognition Technology

4. TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS ADVANCEMENTS

Extremely Low Power Consuming Chip for Automatic-Speech Recognition

Notable Advances at Microsoft in Speech Recognition

Baidu's Deep Speech 2 Software is Three Times Faster than Human Texting

Embeddable, Continuous and Real-time Speech Recognition System

Liv.Ai Aids Machines to Interact in Native Language

Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVAs)

Developers Focus on Phoneme Accuracy Feature

Speech Recognition-enabled Self-Service Technology

5. MOBILE SPEECH RECOGNITION: AN OVERVIEW

Speech Recognition: An Introduction

History of Speech Recognition Systems

Timeline of Speech Recognition Technology

Mobile Speech Recognition Technology

Components of Mobile Speech Recognition System

Beneficiaries of Mobile Speech Recognition Systems

Classification of Speech Recognition Systems

Discrete and Continuous Systems

Large and Small Vocabulary Systems

Speaker Dependent and Independent Systems

Acoustic Echo Cancellation

6. SYSTEM/SOFTWARE LAUNCHES

Speechmatics Unveils Real-Time, Continuous Speech Recognition System

Google Releases New Speech Software Version

Google Develops Offline Speech Recognition System

HEAD acoustics Unveils VoCAS

Mail.Ru Group Rolls Out New version of ICQ for iOS and Android

SoundHound Launches Hound® Mobile Voice Interface

7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

VoiceBox Technologies to Acquire Telisma

VIQ Solutions Partners with Nuance Communications

VocalZoom Inks Agreement with Cobalt Speech Language

VocalZoom Collaborates with iFLYTEK

BigHand Signs Partnership Agreement with Kraft Kennedy

8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

