Extensive Low Power Wireless Networks Report 2017-2027: Focus on Technologies, Markets, Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Low Power Wireless Networks 2017-2027: Technologies, Markets, Opportunities" report to their offering.

This report gives an independent and comprehensive analysis of the wireless networking industry covering a range of technologies, using both licensed and unlicensed spectrum to communicate. The report includes over 120 companies working in this space from across the value chain. Primary research has been conducted based on primary interviews with network operators, semiconductor manufacturers, licensing companies and device manufacturers. Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN) for the Internet of Things have developed over the last four years and networks are being deployed at a dramatic rate, across the world and an interesting industry has emerged transmitting small packets of data, primarily from sensors using unlicensed spectrum. However, cellular operators have developed a new class of licensed spectrum suitable for similar applications, the large network infrastructure that already exists for such operators means a global IoT network can be launched much faster than unlicensed LPWAN providers building such infrastructure themselves.

This emerging trend is in part driven by government regulation in applications such as connected utility meters and smart city infrastructure while industrial applications in agriculture and asset tracking are helping industries gain value from the data produced. Over the next decade more than 12 billion devices will be connected to such networks.



These form part of a 10 year forecast of deployment as well as hardware and subscription market values. The report contains detailed profiles of all key players across this ecosystem.



Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. What is a wireless network?

1.2. What has led to the age of IoT?

1.3. Industries targeting IoT

1.4. Hurdles to mass rollout of IoT infrastructure

1.5. Choosing the right connectivity option

1.6. Different networks suit different applications

1.7. Different network types have different strengths

1.8. What is LPWAN?

1.9. Two main use cases for LPWAN

1.10. Interest in LPWAN has grown dramatically since 2015

1.11. Key players providing LPWAN technology

1.12. LPWAN Providers at a glance

1.13. Is 5G the future for IoT?

1.14. Sensors in the smart home

1.15. Sensors in the smart city

1.16. LPWAN in precision agriculture

1.17. The real value for LPWAN lies in subscriptions & services

1.18. Report outcomes



2. INTRODUCTION TO THE INTERNET OF THINGS

2.1. A brief history of the internet

2.2. An internet made of things

2.3. The Internet of Things is about getting value out of data

2.4. Different industries have different focus

2.5. Five ways IoT is creating opportunities

2.6. What is a smart device?

2.7. Connecting something to the internet does not make it smart

2.8. Key definitions used in wireless networks

2.9. Important business choices for IoT companies



3. NETWORKING DEVICES THROUGH THE INTERNET OF THINGS

3.1. Safe communication using radio frequency

3.2. IoT devices produce small amounts of data

3.3. Large scale IoT projects have specific connectivity needs

3.4. Addressing the IP address shortage

3.5. 6LowPAN is an extension of IPv6

3.6. Low bitrate signals travel longer distances

3.7. Ultra narrow band (UNB) data transmission

3.8. Choosing the right network for the right application

3.9. LPWAN technology developed in the 1980s

3.10. Key features of LPWAN connectivity

3.11. Dealing with interference in an LPWAN system

3.12. Worldwide radio spectrum availability

3.13. Use of licenced and unlicensed spectrum

3.14. Different spectrum areas support different applications

3.15. Cellular communication on licenced spectrum

3.16. Global use of unlicensed spectrum.

3.17. A long term future for unlicensed spectrum IoT devices?

3.18. Spectrum sharing as the next model for licensed spectrum?

3.19. Relative Project Costs for Cellular and LPWAN for new Deployments

3.20. Licensed and unlicensed protocols

3.21. Networking using a mesh topology

3.22. Power management in mesh networks

3.23. Networking using a scatternet topology

3.24. Networking using a star topology

3.25. Security considerations for IoT networks



4. KEY PLAYERS IN THE WPAN ECOSYSTEM

4.1. The WPAN ecosystem is well established, but evolving

4.2. Bluetooth 5-the next WPAN system?

4.3. Bluetooth

4.2 vs Bluetooth 5

4.4. Cutting through the hype on Bluetooth 5

4.5. Three ZigBee specifications

4.6. Thread networking protocol

4.7. Interoperability in WPAN systems

4.8. Comparison of WLAN networking protocols

4.9. Applications of short range networks

4.10. Alliances lead to operability issues



5. COMPREHENSIVE ANALYSIS OF THE LPWAN ECOSYSTEM

5.1. How many competing LPWAN technologies?

5.2. The 'five 10s' of LPWAN connectivity

5.3. Terminology used in LPWAN architecture

5.4. Choosing an LPWAN: a simple flow chart

5.5. Ingenu worldwide coverage

5.6. LoRa Vs LoRaWAN

5.7. LoRaWAN worldwide coverage

5.8. Transmission over Chirp spread spectrum (CSS)

5.9. LoRaWAN system architecture

5.10. LoRaWAN protocol architecture

5.11. Three classifications of LoRaWAN networks

5.12. The Things Network

5.13. Global reach of The Thing's Network community

5.14. Applications and Limitations of LoRaWAN

5.15. Sigfox architecture

5.16. Global Sigfox coverage

5.17. Sigfox local operators by region

5.18. Classification of Weightless technologies

5.19. NB-IoT takes aim at LPWAN

5.20. Cellular operators trialling or deploying NB-IoT

5.21. Huawei & Vodafone leading the way in NB-IoT

5.22. NB-IoT Forum serves the needs of companies in the ecosphere

5.23. ARM backs NB-IoT

5.24. NB-IoT trials

5.25. The first commercial NB-IoT network launches in Europe

5.26. Planned NB-IoT networks in 2017

5.27. Inside the Vodafone NB-IoT open lab

5.28. Hurdles to NB-IoT rollout

5.29. Interoperability is holding NB-IoT back

5.30. Companies Partnering with Huawei on NB-IoT

5.31. LTE-M rolls out in America

5.32. LTE-M vs NB-IoT

5.33. LTE-M could kickstart the smartwatch industry

5.34. Key drivers for each LPWAN provider

5.35. The IoT battlefield: licensed vs unlicensed networks

5.36. Comparison of LPWAN capabilities

5.37. Visual comparison of LPWAN technologies

5.38. Defined battery life with LPWAN technology

5.39. Firmware upgrades over LPWAN

5.40. IoT networks designed for less economically developed countries

5.41. Will 5G make an impact in IoT?

5.42. 5G for the automotive sector

5.43. Unlicensed spectrum LPWAN making some impact in China

5.44. Roaming capabilities of each LPWAN technology

5.45. Total cost of LPWAN ownership

5.46. Porters five force analysis of the LPWAN industry



6. HARDWARE ENABLING WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY

6.1. LPWAN offers big opportunities for the chip industry

6.2. Licensing requirements for LPWAN technologies

6.3. Price comparison of LPWAN module costs

6.4. Semiconductor manufacturers announcing chipsets for NB-IoT

6.5. Huawei driving NB-IoT hardware growth

6.6. Comprehensive database of LPWAN silicon manufacturers

6.7. Key players providing WPAN modules & chipsets

6.8. Recent acquisitions in the semiconductor industry

6.9. Linking LPWAN and WPAN communication methods

6.10. Versatile chips are a game changer in the smart home

6.11. MEMS enabling the miniaturisation of chemical sensors

6.12. Sensor prototyping boards demonstrate demand from star-ups



7. INDOOR WIRELESS NETWORK USE CASES

7.1. A smart home should be a place where

7.2. Interest in the smart home is growing

7.3. A slow uptake in smart home devices so far

7.4. Control System- Fully Connected IoT system

7.5. Trends in smart homes

7.6. Locks in a smart home

7.7. Connected thermostats and energy meters

7.8. Motion sensors

7.9. Connected lights

7.10. Indoor air quality monitoring

7.11. Home utilities were the beginning of LPWAN

7.12. Home metering is LPWANs biggest market

7.13. Smart metering will peak in 2020

7.14. Enabling long range mesh networks for utilities

7.15. IKEA pledges support for ZigBee

7.16. ZigBee establishing itself as the smart home network

7.17. Mesh networking Bluetooth devices indoors

7.18. Wi-Fi routers are adopting multiple forms of communication to become the centre of the home

7.19. Temperature and humidity monitoring

7.20. Wireless indoor air quality monitoring

7.21. Fuel tank monitoring for home energy

7.22. Communication through sound in the smart home



8. WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY IN SMART CITIES

8.1. Where are the smart cities?

8.2. Four factors that contribute to a smart city

8.3. Smart city mesh networks

8.4. The Wi-Sun alliance

8.5. Silver Spring networks in smart cities

8.6. LPWAN trends in smart cities

8.7. Smart City Trends: Parking

8.8. Car parking assisted by IoT

8.9. Smart City Trends: Waste

8.10. Smart city trends: street lights

8.11. Libelium nodes utilising LPWAN technology

8.12. Case Study: San Diego

8.13. LPWAN deployment across India

8.14. Internet connected fire hydrants

8.15. People as sensor nodes

8.16. LPWAN on a university campus

8.17. Canal systems in the Netherlands make use of LPWAN technology

8.18. LPWAN network coverage in Australia and New Zealand

8.19. LPWAN in contingency planning



9. ASSET TRACKING USING IOT

9.1. Transmission on the Internet of moving Things

9.2. Traditional asset tracking methods are not ideal for IoT devices

9.3. Geolocation with LoRaWAN

9.4. Sigfox launches asset tracking platform

9.5. RTLS combining multiple transmission methods

9.6. Bluetooth well established in indoor location tracking

9.7. Asset tracking across indoor and outdoor space

9.8. LPWAN in the home

9.9. NB-IoT for theft management

9.10. Bicycle sharing enabled through NB-IoT

9.11. Medical asset tracking

9.12. Internet enabled pallet tracking

9.13. SAYME launch Sigfox based tracking modules

9.14. Asset tracking and a lot more

9.15. LPWAN as a GPS back up - case studies

9.16. Tracking shipping containers

9.17. NB-IoT in wearables

9.18. Child & pet tracking with IoT

9.19. Animal tracking in national parks



10. WIRELESS NETWORKS ENABLING SMART AGRICULTURE

10.1. LPWAN technologies see major success in agriculture vertical

10.2. Crop monitoring using LPWAN networks

10.3. Agricultural monitoring in New Zealand

10.4. Verizon enter agricultural space

10.5. Smart vineyards enabled through IoT

10.6. Connected Kiwi production

10.7. A smart gardening system

10.8. Animal tracking across African plains

10.9. Sustainable fisheries with IoT

10.10. Sensor networks monitoring forest fires

10.11. Wireless sensor networks enabling fire fighters



11. MARKET FORECASTS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g3pfr9/low_power

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716