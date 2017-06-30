

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) announced the company's Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer Randy Sloan is leaving the company in mid-July. Kathleen Wayton, who is currently the airline's Vice President of Corporate Delivery-Operations & Reservations, has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer.



The company also announced it has hired Stan Alexander into a new role of Vice President & Chief Technology Architect, effective July 10. Alexander will lead the Technology Teams responsible for Enterprise Architecture, Enterprise Data & Analytics, Enterprise Data Delivery, and Enterprise Integration Strategy. Most recently, Stan served as the principal consultant of Digital Pilot LLC, an affiliate of the Feld Group Institute.



Southwest also promoted Anthony Gregory as the new Vice President of Ground Operations, effective July 1, 2017. His key responsibilities include overseeing airport operations for Southwest's entire domestic and international network. Gregory joined Southwest Airlines in 2007, and has served in leadership positions in Ground Operations, Financial Planning & Analysis, and Network Planning.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX