Sanhua Automotive Celebrates Tech Center

DETROIT, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 22th Michigan local time, Sanhua Automotive announced the opening of its North American automative tech center in Detroit, Michigan. Mr. Zhang Daocai, Chairman of Sanhua Holding Group, Mr. Zhang Yabo, vice president of Sanhua Holding Group, Mr. Shi Chuliang, GM of Sanhua Automotive, Mr. Lyu Hu, GM of Sanhua Automotive(U.S.), as well as staff members, government officials and business partners.Intotal100 people celebrated this crowning achievement.

About 10:00 am, Sanhua business partners from Valeo, Air International and Hanon systems visited the new tech center.

Mr. Shi Chuliang addressed all partcipants at 11:00 am- he appreciated the partners' continuous support.

Mr. Zhang Daocai met business partners and spoketo TheWall StreetJournal and China Daily.

Guestsarrivedto congratulate at theSanhua North America tech center, and gave best wishes for Sanhua's development.

Mr. Zhang Daocai took photos with The Sanhua team together.

Guests from General Motors, Ford and Tesla attended the celebration in the afternoonand took pictures with The Sanhua team.

The Thanks dinner began at 19:00. Mr. Zhang Daocai made a toast to all friends and thanked theNorth America partners. He talked about the establishment of the North American automative tech center in Detroit for accessing the talent pool, the latest innovation and technology. He looks to the future of Sanhua and prospects of new energy technology.

Local government officials and the U.S. senate representative made a speech respectively, and awarded Mr. Zhang Daocai and Mr. Shi Chuliang.

Representatives from General Motors and Valeo gave a speech to recognize Sanhua's behaviour and congratulate Sanhua Automotive development in North America.

Mr. Zhang Yabo, vice president of Sanhua Holding Group flew to Detroit to attend the ceremony and he invited all Sanhua members to thanks guests. Then the dinner came to a happy end in a joyous atmosphere.

Sanhua has devoted itself to developing heat transfer and temperature control products, subsystems and solutions in the fields such as HAVC&R, home appliances and automotive thermal management. Our products involves residential and commercial air conditioning, refrigeration, home appliance, automotive air conditioning and thermal management system solutions. Sanhua has set up production bases in Xinchang, Hangzhou, Wuhu, Poland, America and Mexico as well as R&D centers in Xinchang, Hangzhou, Austria and America. More info, please find www.sanhuagroup.com.