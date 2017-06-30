Media Advisory - Minister Wilson-Raybould to Provide Remarks in the United Kingdom

OTTAWA, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, P.C., Q.C., M.P., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, will provide remarks at both the Cambridge Lectures at the University of Cambridge and in London at the Lord Speaker's Event at Westminster Palace.

Cambridge Lectures Date: Monday, July 3, 2017 Location: Walnut Tree Court University of Cambridge Cambridge, United Kingdom Time: 8:30 p.m. (local time) Lord Speaker's Event at Westminster Palace Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 Location: House of Lords, Robing Room Palace of Westminster London, United Kingdom Time: 6:40 p.m. (local time)

Ref.: Kathleen Davis, Communications and Parliamentary Affairs Advisor, Office of the Minister of Justice, +1-613-992-4621; Media Relations Office,Department of Justice Canada,media@justice.gc.ca , +1-613-957-4207