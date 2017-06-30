sprite-preloader
Freitag, 30.06.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.06.2017 | 15:59
PR Newswire

Media Advisory - Minister Wilson-Raybould to Provide Remarks in the United Kingdom

OTTAWA, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, P.C., Q.C., M.P., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, will provide remarks at both the Cambridge Lectures at the University of Cambridge and in London at the Lord Speaker's Event at Westminster Palace.

Cambridge Lectures
    Date:                Monday, July 3, 2017
    Location:            Walnut Tree Court
                         University of Cambridge
                         Cambridge, United Kingdom
    Time:                8:30 p.m. (local time)


    Lord Speaker's Event at Westminster Palace
    Date:                Tuesday, July 4, 2017
    Location:            House of Lords, Robing Room
                         Palace of Westminster
                         London, United Kingdom
    Time:                6:40 p.m. (local time)

Ref.: Kathleen Davis, Communications and Parliamentary Affairs Advisor, Office of the Minister of Justice, +1-613-992-4621; Media Relations Office,Department of Justice Canada,media@justice.gc.ca , +1-613-957-4207


© 2017 PR Newswire