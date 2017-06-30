qPCR (Digital PCR and Real-time PCR) Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.9% During 2017 to 2022 - ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global dPCR and qPCR market will grow at a CAGR of 8.9%, to reach $5.31 billion by 2022. The dPCR technology segment grow at faster pace than qPCR technology while the dPCR instruments segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR led by Asia-Pacific region witness the highest growth.

The global digital PCR and real-time (qPCR) market projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9%.

The global dPCR and qPCR market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2017 to 2022, to reach USD 5.31 billion by 2022. The key factors driving the growth of this market include growth in the geriatric population, rising incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders, increasing investments and availability of funds for PCR-based research, and increasing use of biomarker profiling for disease diagnosis. However, factors such as high cost of dPCR products and technical limitations associated with qPCR and dPCR are restraining the growth of this market.

The dPCR technology segment to grow at faster pace than qPCR technology segment during the forecast period.

Based on the type of technology, the dPCR and qPCR market is classified into digital PCR (dPCR) and quantitative PCR (qPCR). In 2017, the qPCR technology segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. However, the dPCR technology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the ongoing technological developments in dPCR, significant adoption of dPCR products among target end users, expansion of distribution networks of emerging dPCR product manufacturers, and growing private funding for the development and commercialization of innovative dPCR instruments.

The dPCR instruments segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2017-2022.

On the basis of product and service, the dPCR and qPCR market is categorized into instruments; reagents and consumables; and software and services. The dPCR instruments segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly due to the procedural benefits of dPCR over qPCR, growing market demand for dPCR procedures (particularly in forensics and drug discovery), and rising number of dPCR-based researches across the globe.

Asia-Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2017-2022)

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global dPCR and qPCR market in 2017, followed by Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Growing awareness of physicians & healthcare professionals about the benefits of gene-based disease diagnosis and treatment, growing public-private support to develop novel dPCR and qPCR technologies, strong growth witnessed by the Indian genomics industry, and advancing cancer research in Japan are the key factors responsible for the growth of this market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type - Tier 1-45%, Tier 2-34% and Tier 3-21%, By Designation - Director Level-14%, C-level-10%, Others-76%, By Region - North America-40%, Europe-32%, Asia-Pacific-20%, RoW-8%

Some of the major market players in the dPCR and qPCR market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Takara Bio, Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), bio Mérieux S.A. (France), Fluidigm Corporation (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), and Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), among others.

Research Coverage of dPCR and qPCR market:

This report studies the dPCR and qPCR market based on technology, product and service, application, end user, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) which affect the market growth in a positive and negative manner. It analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The dPCR and qPCR market report profiles key players who are involved in the manufacturing and commercialization of dPCR and qPCR products and analyzes their core competencies. The report tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as new product launches and enhancements; mergers and acquisition; partnerships, collaborations and agreements; and expansions in the dPCR and qPCR market.

