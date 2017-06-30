MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 06/30/17 -- (Family features) Although most cat owners agree the companionship and entertainment make it worthwhile, being a cat parent requires a fair bit of work. Aside from regular feeding, grooming, and litter box maintenance, even well-behaved cats can generate some messes.

Whether you're a newbie to cat ownership or looking for some fresh ideas to streamline your cat clean-up routine, the experts at Arm & Hammer Cat Litter have a few ideas to help keep your furry friend happy and help make tackling those chores a cinch.

Cat hair

For many homeowners, the constant battle against cat hair is simply a way of life. Frequent vacuuming can tame the largest volume of wayward fur while detail work will probably be necessary, too. A lint roller, damp rubber glove or rubber-edged squeegee can also capture stray hairs on most surfaces.

Litter box

More than half of cat owners describe cleaning out the litter box as "tedious," "dreadful" or a "nightmare." In fact, a survey by the maker of Arm & Hammer Cat Litter found that 75 percent of cat owners would rather do another chore than clean the litterbox. A product like Arm & Hammer™ SLIDE Easy Clean-Up Clumping Cat Litter can help make the chore easy and hassle-free. The cat litter features EZ Clean technology that allows used litter to slide right out of the litter pan with no scrubbing or sticking, and it comes with a seven-day odor-free home guarantee.

Food and water dishes

Your cat may be a healthy eater that licks the bowl clean, but even the cleanest dishes accumulate bacteria from contact with your cat's mouth. Even if you can't see much dirt or debris, it's important to regularly wash feeding dishes to eliminate potentially harmful bacteria. Rather than waiting to clean out food and water bowls and leaving yourself a deep-cleaning chore, opt to simply refresh water each day and dump out old food more often for a quicker, easier solution.

Bedding

Providing a special place your cat can call its own creates a sense of security and belonging. However, over time, those cozy cushions and pillows grow dirty. For easiest cleaning, invest in bedding that can run through your laundry. To freshen up between washings, sprinkle cushions or bedding liberally with baking soda, wait 15 minutes, then vacuum it up.

Toys

Just like kids' toys, cat toys become soiled from repeated use, especially those that get carried in the mouth. Eliminate grime on plastic and rubber toys with a solution of 4 tablespoons baking soda dissolved in 1 quart warm water. Run plush toys though the laundry, or give them a dry shower by sprinkling on some baking soda then brushing off after 15 minutes.

