

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 10:00 am ET Friday, the University of Michigan is set to release final consumer sentiment index for June. Economists expect the score to be unchanged from preliminary reading of 94.5.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback fell against the euro and the franc, it held steady against the pound. Against the yen, the greenback rose.



The greenback was worth 1.1416 against the euro, 112.25 against the yen, 0.9572 against the franc and 1.2964 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX